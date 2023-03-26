The Appalachian League is preparing for its third summer as a collegiate wooden bat league, and the folks at Boyd Sports will be looking to keep a winning streak alive.
Boyd operates four of the 10 teams in the league and two of its teams — the Greeneville Flyboys (2021) and Kingsport Axmen (2022) — have captured the championship in the first two seasons.
Throw in the Johnson City Cardinals’ 2019 championship — the final year the league was a professional minor league — and the company has won the last three Appy League titles. The 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Johnson City Doughboys and Elizabethton River Riders are the other two Appy League teams run by Boyd, which also owns the Tennessee Smokies in the Double-A Southern League.
The Doughboys have had success at the ticket office, if not on the field. The team led the league in attendance with more than 56,000 fans coming through the gate at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Johnson City managed to finish with a winning record of 30-24 but finished seven games behind West Division champion Kingsport.
Kevin Mahoney will be back to manage the Doughboys this season. A new general manager, Patrick Ennis, will run the show off the field.
Over in Kingsport, last season was the ultimate rags-to-riches story.
During the 2021 season, the Appalachian League temporarily disbanded the Kingsport Axmen after a player on the team made serious threats to his teammates. It left the franchise in disarray and almost all of the players went home. A new team was assembled with mostly local players and rebranded as the Road Warriors. A new manager, Mike Guinn, was brought in and his team faced an uphill climb against squads of top college talent.
Guinn coaxed the team through the season without further incident, and he was rewarded by being brought back to manage the Axmen as they were welcomed back to the league for 2022.
What did Guinn do to show his appreciation? His team won the Appy League championship, beating the Burlington Sock Puppets 5-2 in the championship game.
“It really is special, and I can’t begin to say how special it really is,” Guinn said. “It really is different. Sometimes — with these older boys — it’s hard to get them together to win in such a short amount of time. We did it, though, and it is very special.”
Guinn, also the head coach at Pigeon Forge High School, was chosen as the Appy League’s coach of the year.