The Appalachian League is preparing for its third summer as a collegiate wooden bat league, and the folks at Boyd Sports will be looking to keep a winning streak alive.

Boyd operates four of the 10 teams in the league and two of its teams — the Greeneville Flyboys (2021) and Kingsport Axmen (2022) — have captured the championship in the first two seasons.

