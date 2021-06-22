Appalachian League clubs under Boyd Sports management will host games next month for the U.S. Collegiate National Team, which is playing 10 of its 11 contests inside the league’s cities.
USA Baseball announced that due to the lack of international opponents this summer, the Stars and Stripes have been divided into two 24-man rosters. The two sides square off in the following cities occupied by Boyd Sports teams: Greeneville (July 6), Johnson City (July 7), Elizabethton (July 9) and then Kingsport (July 10).
Each game begins at 7 p.m. and is slated for seven innings.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity for our teams,” Boyd Sports vice president Jeremy Boler said through a press release. “To have the U.S. Collegiate National Team playing in the Tri-Cities is an honor for us and our fans as we all enjoy America’s favorite pastime by America’s team.”
The Appalachian League, alongside USA Baseball, is in its first season as a Premier Collegiate Wood Bat League. This league serves as a National Team pathway and identification event for the Collegiate National Team and other future USA Baseball National Teams.