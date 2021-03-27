BRISTOL — Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney led Friday practice sessions for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The practices were the first for NASCAR since those for the season-opening Daytona 500. They were scheduled with the race being the first for the Cup Series on dirt since 1970.
Bowman, driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, set the pace in the first practice session. The Arizona racer, who won the 2008 USAC National Focus Midget Championship, turned a fast lap of 20.155 seconds (89.308 mph) with the track size for dirt adjusted to exactly a half-mile.
It was way off Blaney’s track record on the .533-mile Bristol concrete of 14.528 seconds (132.075 mph). Still, slinging a NASCAR Cup car around the dirt was something Bowman enjoyed.
“It’s a blast around here,” Bowman said. “We’re trying to use all our knowledge at HMS. I burned the right rear off, although I’m happy to be P1 after practice.”
Christopher Bell, one of the pre-race favorites, had the second-fastest time 20.225 seconds (88.999 mph) in the No. 20 Toyota. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, were third and fourth fastest.
Busch’s No. 18 Toyota was at 88.898 mph, while Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota was the first car on the track. His fast lap was 88.819 mph with Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet rounding out the top five at 88.609 mph.
Larson, a pre-race favorite, will have to start at the back of the field for Sunday’s race after his engine overheated and had to be changed after practice.
Blaney, who won the series’ last race at Atlanta, led the second 50-minute session at 20.172 seconds (89.233 mph). The driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford talked about the track getting slick and also how it got rough on one end of the track.
“It’s slick and really rough actually. The track is kind of coming up and just crazy big divots,” he said. “It’s definitely not smooth. It’s rough, but you just run through things that you think will work.”
Bowman was second fastest during the second practice at 20.194 seconds at 89.135 mph. Hamlin joined Bowman as drivers to land in the top five in both practice sessions. He explained the driving technique was much different than a typical dirt race due in part to tire wear.
“You’re not really slinging it sideways,” Hamlin said. “It will be a challenge with the tires. You notice 2-3 laps on the tires that you don’t have the grip you do on the first lap. It gradually falls off. You’ve got to be technical and make sure you hit your marks.”
Joey Logano, a teammate to Blaney in the No. 22 Ford, was fourth in the second session and rookie Chase Briscoe in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford rounded out the top five.
Defending NASCAR champion Chase Elliott was solid throughout the day. He was sixth fastest in the opening practice and eighth in final practice.
Truex was the first driver to spin during the Cup Series practice. J.J. Yeley, a seasoned dirt-track racer and one of one seven drivers to win the USAC Triple Crown championship, spun twice.
The field for the Food City Dirt Race is scheduled to be set through four 15-lap heat races Saturday evening.
Quin Houff, Brad Keselowski, Bowman and Corey LaJoie are to start on the pole in the heat races.
TRUCK PRACTICES
The NASCAR Trucks were faster than the Cup cars. Raphael Lessard in the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet posted the quick time at 19.384 seconds (92.860 mph).
Rookie Carson Hocevar in the No. 42 Chevrolet was next fastest at 19.396 seconds (92.802 mph), followed by Hailie Deegan in the No. 1 Ford at 92.697 mph.
Chase Briscoe in another Ford at 92.630 and Stewart Friesen in a Toyota rounded out the top five.
Heat races for the Truck Series races are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.