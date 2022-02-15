BLOUNTVILLE — A budding new program will have a familiar face to the area.

Former David Crockett head football coach Jeremy Bosken announced his resignation from Boyd-Buchanan School in Chattanooga on Tuesday, according to Stephen Hargis of the Chattanooga Times Free Press. 

Soon after, Bosken was named the head football coach of Tri-Cities Christian Academy.

He was also at Knox Halls and Cleveland after leaving David Crockett in 2016.

Bosken will be the first head football coach in program history. 

