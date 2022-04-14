Daniel Boone's Maci Masters is once again trending in terms of #homeruns.
The Lady Trailblazers' standout has totaled 10 over-the-fence specials this season, giving her a four-homer lead over Science Hill's Maddie Diamond.
Masters is the headline player for this week's version of Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders for baseball, softball and soccer. This week's added stats are batting average and pitching wins for baseball and softball while soccer adds assists.
Still just a junior, Masters has committed to play collegiately at Virginia Tech.
In other category leaders in softball, Elizabethton's Maddie O'Quinn has an other-worldly batting average of .675. Volunteer freshman pitcher Addyson Fisher has racked up 158 strikeouts, and Science Hill's Bree Presnell leads with 11 wins.
The full list is left (desktop) or below (mobile).