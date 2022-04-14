Maci Masters

Daniel Boone’s Maci Masters is the area's top power hitter.

 Tanner Cook

Daniel Boone's Maci Masters is once again trending in terms of #homeruns.

The Lady Trailblazers' standout has totaled 10 over-the-fence specials this season, giving her a four-homer lead over Science Hill's Maddie Diamond.

Masters is the headline player for this week's version of Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders for baseball, softball and soccer. This week's added stats are batting average and pitching wins for baseball and softball while soccer adds assists.

Still just a junior, Masters has committed to play collegiately at Virginia Tech. 

In other category leaders in softball, Elizabethton's Maddie O'Quinn has an other-worldly batting average of .675. Volunteer freshman pitcher Addyson Fisher has racked up 158 strikeouts, and Science Hill's Bree Presnell leads with 11 wins.

Bree Presnell

Science Hill's Bree Presnell leads NET in wins.

The full list is left (desktop) or below (mobile).

Addyson Fisher

Volunteer freshman Addyson Fisher had racked up 158 strikeouts this season.
Drew Hoover

West Ridge's Drew Hoover is tied for the area lead in batting average with a mark of .541 on the season.
Maddox DeVinney

Dobyns-Bennett's Maddox DeVinney is tied for second in NET with 13 goals on the season.

