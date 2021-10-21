Will Hamlin

Daniel Boone defensive end Will Hamlin, shown here reaching out for a tackle of Science Hill's Brock Baylor (7), leads Northeast Tennessee with 7.5 sacks.

 Douglas Fritz

Daniel Boone has some top-notch defensive players this season, and one of the leaders is Will Hamlin.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior has been the area's best through nine weeks at tracking down opposing quarterbacks. He leads with 7.5 sacks on the season, recording the go-ahead tally in last week's 24-7 win over Tennessee High. It pushed him one-half sack ahead of Happy Valley's Bronson Norman.

Here are this week's Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders. One more category was added this week, and that was fumble recoveries.

Bronson Norman.tiff

Happy Valley's Bronson Norman has 71 tackles and seven sacks this season.
Peyton Greene.jpg

Peyton Greene of West Ridge is second in the area with four interceptions.
Takoda Freeman.JPG

Unaka's Takoda Freeman leads the area with three fumble recoveries.
Jared Counts.jpg

Volunteer's Jared Counts is second in tackles (80) and third in tackles for loss (13).
Titan Thomas.jpg

D-B's Titan Thomas is second in extra points (32 of 35) and field goals (2 of 3).
1 UC Team (2).JPG

Unicoi County's defense has allowed just 99 points this season, the third fewest in Northeast Tennessee.

