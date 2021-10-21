Daniel Boone has some top-notch defensive players this season, and one of the leaders is Will Hamlin.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior has been the area's best through nine weeks at tracking down opposing quarterbacks. He leads with 7.5 sacks on the season, recording the go-ahead tally in last week's 24-7 win over Tennessee High. It pushed him one-half sack ahead of Happy Valley's Bronson Norman.
Here are this week's Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders. One more category was added this week, and that was fumble recoveries.