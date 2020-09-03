It’s a very telling rivalry and also unpredictable at times.
Whoever wins Friday’s game at the Stone Castle between Daniel Boone and Tennessee High will likely be off and running to a good season.
The Region 1-5A opener features a Trailblazers’ squad that is coming off a thrilling 35-34 come-from-behind win over Greeneville to improve to 1-1 overall.
Meanwhile, the Vikings have marinated for two weeks in the unwanted aftermath of their 35-0 season-opening loss to Dobyns-Bennett.
In other 1-5A games, Volunteer travels to take on David Crockett while Cherokee plays host to Morristown East.
The Boone-Tennessee High game tends to be a bellwether for the region season. Last year the Vikings won big, 35-0, and rolled to a perfect mark in league play.
In the previous three years, wins by Boone propelled the Trailblazers to first-, second-, and third-place finishes, each time ahead of the Vikings.
Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said he expects the Vikings to be ready to go after managing only 60 yards of offense in the loss to D-B. And he said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a few new wrinkles.
“The bye week can always help if you want to implement something new scheme-wise,” Jenkins said.
The Vikings will try to threaten Boone with standout running back and free safety Jaden Keller, a three-star prospect as an athlete, according to 247 Sports Composite.
“Tennessee High has lots of athletes on the field, offensively,” Jenkins said.
Boone counters with Brennan Blair, who carried 41 times for 164 yards in the win over Greeneville. Quarterback Jackson Jenkins hit on 12 of 14 passes for 153 yards and found Phillip Page for three scoring tosses.
“Defensively their front is always sound and well-coached,” Jenkins said. “The back end can really challenge us with their athleticism.”
The Trailblazers suffered a tough blow last week with the injury loss of standout running back/linebacker Devon White.
“Devon is doing great, and his spirits are really high,” said Jenkins. “We just hope for a speedy recovery.”
VOLUNTEER (0-1) AT DAVID CROCKETT (0-2)
The Pioneers are getting hungry for their first win of 2020 and have dominated this rivalry in recent years, with blowouts in each of the last three seasons.
Prince Kollie has 327 total yards with three touchdowns through two games for the Pioneers while Cason Christian had two interceptions and Jared Counts totaled 10 tackles in Volunteer’s season-opening loss to Sullivan Central.
MORRISTOWN EAST (0-0) AT CHEROKEE (1-1)
It’s the season opener for the Hurricanes, potentially giving the Chiefs a sizable advantage in the early portion of the game.
This game was a dandy last year with the Chiefs holding on in the final minutes. Prior to that loss, East had won 11 of the last 12 games in this series.
GRAINGER (1-1) AT SULLIVAN SOUTH (1-0)
Rebels quarterback Ethan Bergeron is coming off a game where he totaled 183 yards of offense and had four total touchdowns.
Eli Jennings (133 yards) is also a backfield threat for the Rebels.
Grainger quarterback Dawson Holt totaled 266 yards and five touchdowns in the season-opening win over Cumberland Gap.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (0-1) AT JOHNSON COUNTY (1-1)
The Black Knights are more of a mystery opponent because their season opener came against powerhouse Knoxville Catholic, one of the top private-school programs in the state.
It should be a more level playing field against the Longhorns, but Johnson County is back on track. After stumbling in the season opener against Sullivan East, the Longhorns bounced back with an emphatic win over Sullivan North.
NORTH GREENE (0-1) AT UNICOI COUNTY (0-2)
It is a very important game for the Blue Devils, who haven’t been able to get their offense on track in the first couple of weeks.
Of their four scores this season, one came from the defense and one on special teams.
The good news is Unicoi has never lost to the Huskies, and the closest margin of victory has been 27 points.
HAPPY VALLEY (1-0) AT HAMPTON (1-0)
This is one of the best early season rivalries in the area.
Over the years, Hampton holds a 38-33 advantage. But the Warriors have scored seven more points overall (1,080 to 1,073).
Both teams are coming off impressive victories with senior running back Matthew Bahn’s five-touchdown effort pacing the Warriors’ win over Cloudland and junior quarterback Conor Jones (124 yards rushing, two scores) leading Hampton’s win over Unicoi County.
UNAKA (0-0) AT HANCOCK COUNTY (0-0)
Break out the fireworks: The Rangers and Indians are ready to start their seasons.
These teams produced a 50-48 overtime battle last season. They also have 48-44 and 30-28 finishes on the books in recent seasons, and four of the last five games have been decided by a total of 10 points.