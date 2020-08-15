If worse comes to worst, Daniel Boone might play against itself in week 1 of the high school football season.
Boone has been scrambling to find a new opponent after Sullivan South canceled next Friday’s game. The Rebels were quarantined after a positive test, leaving them no time to prepare for the season opener.
Since then, Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins has been in contact with seven different schools about playing against the Trailblazers on Aug. 21. The list, which originally included a school in North Carolina, is now whittled down to two schools still talking about coming to Nathan Hale Stadium.
“We found out this week that North Carolina was moving their games to the spring,” Jenkins said. “We’ve got two teams in the balance that may work out. We’re hoping we will have an opponent for next week, but you just don’t know. We will have to know something by Sunday.”
If it doesn’t work out, Jenkins is prepared to abandon Plan B and go to Plan C. That would be in the form of his team taking part in an intra-squad scrimmage.
“If it doesn’t work out, we’re going to divide them up and play a game,” Jenkins said. “Some of them have never been under the lights. Just give them a Friday night atmosphere, even if it’s against each other. It would let them do something before we go to Greeneville.”
The current schedule has Boone traveling to Greeneville on Aug. 28 and opening Region 1-5A play at Tennessee High on Sept. 4.
“We want to be able to play a game before we get into the conference,” Jenkins said. “Going into the conference and not playing a game, that’s a big concern.”
Boone is coming off a season when it went 7-5 with wins in its last five regular-season games. The Trailblazers routed Knox Halls 32-3 in the opening round of the playoffs before falling to South-Doyle in the second round.
The Trailblazers are looked at as the prohibitive favorites to win their league for the 2020 season. They return nine of their 11 offensive starters. It includes split-duty quarterbacks Jackson Jenkins and Kaleb Worley, as well as Brennan Blair, who rushed for 1,000 yards despite not starting the season at that position.
Coach Jenkins, who also serves as the Boone softball coach, would hate to see his team miss out on such an opportunity the same way his girls did in the spring.
“We had a really good softball team and we have a pretty good football team,” he said. “If we don’t get to play, my wife might kick me out where I go crazy. If you can just get that first game under your belts and play, I think everything will work itself out.”
As for the kids, the coach has no doubt they will be ready to go. He has seen it in the way they’ve responded to the adversity with the COVID-19 shutdown and reboot.
“This bunch has embraced coming back off the dead period and all the protocols we’ve had to go through,” Jenkins said. “They’ve done what we’ve asked them and have worked extremely hard. They’ve done a lot of hard workouts and they’re anxious to get back out there and play someone.”