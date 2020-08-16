Daniel Boone will be playing football Friday night after all.
Volunteer, however, will not.
The Trailblazers reached an agreement Sunday morning with Christian Academy of Knoxville to play at Nathan Hale Stadium in Gray with kickoff set for 7:30.
Boone was originally scheduled to play Sullivan South in both team’s season opener, but the game was canceled when the Rebels’ football practice was shut down because of the pandemic.
CAK became available when its season-opening game at Volunteer was canceled, reportedly because of a case of COVID-19 within the Falcons’ football community.
“Coach (Jeremy) Jenkins was contacted this morning by the CAK head coach, and he directed him to me,” said Boone athletic director Danny Good. “We had a brief conversation, and I spoke with (Boone principal Tim) Campbell. We have a gentleman’s agreement and CAK will be coming to Boone on Friday night.”
Good said information on tickets for the game will be forthcoming.
Check back for updates on the situation at Volunteer.