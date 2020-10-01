It has been a tough season for the Daniel Boone football team.
Facing a rugged schedule, the Trailblazers lost three of their first four games and had the fifth contest canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. And the lone victory was bittersweet because of a season-ending injury to one of their key players.
And now they meet a record-setting quarterback.
But — and this is a much-needed ‘but’ — nearly all of Boone’s Region 1-5A schedule is still ahead, with a chance to close with five straight wins like the Trailblazers did in 2019 to finish second in the league.
It starts Friday night with a home game against Morristown East — which will be Boone’s first game since Sept. 11. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hale Stadium.
In a different region matchup, Unicoi County's home game against Chuckey-Doak has been moved to Oct. 23. The Blue Devils' game against Volunteer that date has been canceled. The Black Knights were unable to play this week because of COVID-19.
It’s not an easy first step for Daniel Boone's season-ending schedule. The Hurricanes (1-1 in the region and 2-2 overall) come into the game with red-hot Cole Henson at the controls. The senior quarterback recently broke school records set by Randy Sanders, who is now East Tennessee State's head coach.
Henson passed for 491 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-28 win over rival Morristown West last week. He broke Sanders’ single-game mark of 392 from 1983, and moved his career mark to 4,281 — eclipsing Sanders’ total of 4,220.
Sanders congratulated Henson for establishing new records at East.
“I honestly had no idea that I still held both records,” Sanders said. “It is kind of remarkable that records set 37 years ago in a wing-T offense lasted so long. The fact it lasted so long speaks more about the quality of the receivers and the teams that I played alongside. They were the ones that set me up to hold the records in the first place. I wish Cole and the Hurricanes the best going forward.”
Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said his bunch is aware of Henson’s abilities.
“They have an athletic quarterback who can beat you with his arm or legs,” said Jenkins, whose team is 0-1 in the league and 1-3 overall. “And they are very athletic at the skill positions.”
Boone’s scheduled game at Dobyns-Bennett was canceled last week, and the Trailblazers had an open date the week before. So Boone hasn’t played since a 23-21 loss to Elizabethton.
Jenkins said not playing was a benefit in a couple of ways.
“I think the bye week helped us get some people back and we really concentrated on playing more physical up front,” he said.
Jenkins said his team needs to concentrate on ball security, making positive plays and finishing drives against East.
Also on the Region 1-5A schedule is Volunteer traveling to take on Tennessee High, and Cherokee playing host to Cocke County.
VOLUNTEER (1-1, 2-3) AT TENNESSEE HIGH (2-0, 3-2)
The Vikings have won the two games on the field they needed to win, and this is another step along that road.
Jaden Keller figures to be a player of interest for the Falcons on both sides of the football. He had a defensive score (54-yard interception return) and offensive touchdown (24-yard run) in last week’s 28-24 loss to Greeneville.
The 6-foot-3, 202-pound safety has multiple Division I offers, including Power Five interest from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and South Carolina.
COCKE COUNTY (0-1, 1-4) AT CHEROKEE (0-2, 1-5)
Can the Chiefs reverse course from a four-game scoreless streak?
Defensively, they will have to deal with players like running back Cameron McClain, who rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries and two scores in last week’s loss to David Crockett.
Region 1-4A
SULLIVAN SOUTH (2-0, 5-0) AT UNION COUNTY (0-1, 0-4)
Once again in a strong favorite role, Rebels head coach Justin Hilton said he wants his team to take a better approach.
“I feel like last week we were not ready to play,” Hilton said. “We lost focus and that is on me. We need to approach this game with a focused mindset, take care of the football, and control the line of scrimmage from the onset.”
South quarterback Ethan Bergeron has totaled 675 yards of offense and accounted for 11 touchdowns.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL (0-1, 2-3) AT GREENEVILLE (1-0, 3-2)
The Cougars haven’t been able to offer much resistance in this series in recent years.
Greeneville has outscored Central 321-13 since they became league mates in 2015. The Greene Devils’s lowest offensive output over the last four years was 63 points.
Running back Mason Gudger has 338 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Senior quarterback Drew Gregg threw for 551 yards and six scores before a season-ending knee injury. Sophomore quarterback Brady Quillen totaled 178 yards of offense in last week’s win.
GRAINGER (0-2, 2-3) AT SULLIVAN EAST (1-1, 2-3)
The Grizzlies are looking for their first league win, but they’ve played Sullivan South and Elizabethton.
Grainger has won three straight in this series, including last year’s 38-7 decision. Quarterback Dawson Holt rushed for 216 yards and two scores in a recent win over Scott.
East has a chance to put itself in prime position for a playoff spot with a victory.
WILLIAM BLOUNT (3-3) AT ELIZABETHTON (5-0)
This could be a repeat of last year’s tough challenge.
The Cyclones needed a pair of fourth-quarter pick-six plays to pull out a 31-17 victory. This year’s William Blount team has been explosive on offense, scoring 105 points over its last three games.
Running back Bryston Williams is coming off a big game where he carried 33 times for 233 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-20 win over Sevier County. Quarterback Trey Clemmer is also a threat.
Region 1-3A
JOHNSON COUNTY (1-1, 2-3) AT CLAIBORNE (2-0, 5-0)
With running back Storm Livesay and quarterback Eli Stone leading an offense that has produced at least 40 points in every game except one, the Bulldogs’ veer attack presents quite a challenge for the Longhorns.
Johnson County has won six straight in this young series. The only Claiborne win came in 1997 in overtime.
Region 1-2A
SULLIVAN NORTH (0-1, 0-4) AT HAMPTON (1-0, 4-0)
It has been a difficult chore for the Raiders to find their footing in a COVID-19 damaged season.
And it doesn’t get easier with a road trip to face the Bulldogs. Hampton has dominated each of its first four opponents, and has allowed only 19 points on the season.
Region 1-1A
UNAKA (2-0, 2-2) AT CLOUDLAND (1-0, 3-2)
The Rangers can turn a good start into a special season with a win here as the region championship is on the line.
Unaka hasn’t beaten Cloudland since 2011, and this one won’t be easy. The Highlanders have found a strong gear over the last two weeks, outscoring their opponents by a 91-14 margin.