KINGSPORT — Situational hitting was the key to victory for Daniel Boone on Tuesday in a 3-1 Big Five Conference softball triumph over Dobyns-Bennett at Indian Highland Park.
The Lady Trailblazers (18-7, 5-1) were not sparkling with runners in scoring position, going 2 for 7, but they made enough plays in timely situations.
“We’ve been playing OK, but not like we were at the first of the year,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “We’ve been spinning our wheels a little bit, but it still comes down to pitching and defense.”
Brylee Mesusan had a big solo home run in the top of the fifth, finishing the game 2 for 3. She had a leadoff double to start the game, but was tagged out trying to stretch it to third.
Boone’s offense sputtered, mustering seven hits as Savannah Jessee and Kaleigh Quesinberry each had two hits, which were all singles. Quesinberry also had an RBI and Riley Brinn contributed the other RBI for Boone.
“Those were two of the better quality pitchers that we’d seen this year,” Jenkins said. “I thought Brylee did a good job of hitting the ball instead of just slapping or bunting it.
“We’re still not hitting the ball consistently up and down the lineup like we need to be.”
Maggie Hillman pitched well for the Lady ’Blazers, going 4⅓ innings, fanning three and earning the win. The only run she allowed was to Sophie Dean, who hit a long solo home run in the fourth.
Quesinberry relieved Hillman for the last 2⅔ innings and struck out six.
“Maggie did a good job of giving us a solid start,” Jenkins said. “Kaleigh has been throwing really well for us and she came in to shut the door.”
Timely hitting was the undoing for D-B (19-11, 1-5). The Lady Indians left nine runners stranded and were 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position.
In the final at-bat, the Tribe had runners on first and second with one out — but Claudia Maness and Natalie Mahaffey both struck out to close the book.
“We lost that game because we didn’t hit with runners in scoring position,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “We had opportunity after opportunity and nobody stepped up and did it. That’s what beat us.”
Two rather odd situations occurred, resulting in Maness and Mahaffey stepping in as the final two batters.
Maness filled in for regular first baseman Hannah Frye after Frye was hit hard with the ball in the arm on a throw to third base.
Mahaffey filled in for Dean — D-B’s starting pitcher — who injured her knee in a non-contact follow-through while pitching in the sixth.
“They’re not just pitchers,” Hubbard said. “They’re my first baseman, my third hitter, fourth hitter and both play a big part.”
Hailey Porter led the Lady Indians by going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a single. Haigan Depew was 2 for 3 with a single and a triple.
Dean was ultimately pegged with the loss, going 5⅔ and striking out six. Julianne Tipton threw the last 1⅓ for D-B.
The meaningful week continues for Boone on Wednesday as it will face league-leading Science Hill at Metro Kiwanis Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Indians will meet the rival Lady Hilltoppers on Thursday in Johnson City as well.