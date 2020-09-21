GRAY — After rallying to seize the second set, a senior-laden Daniel Boone volleyball team captured the momentum of Monday’s non-conference match with Sullivan South.
The come-from-behind effort springboarded the Lady Trailblazers on to a 25-18, 25-23 and 25-10 sweep.
Boone (14-3) was trailing by as much as 12-6 and 21-18 in the second set, but it kept points alive and was able to put down crucial kills late.
“I just felt like there was low energy on both sides tonight,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said. “A win is a win, though.”
Senior middle blocker Dannah Persinger led the offense with 10 kills while Riley Brandon and Riley Brinn each had eight.
Senior setter McKenna Dietz passed a significant milestone, tallying her 1,300th career dig early in the second set. She would finish her night with three kills, 25 assists, a pair of aces and 11 digs.
“We’re celebrating this milestone because she got her 1,000th dig at state last year and we couldn’t do anything there because we didn’t have a home-court advantage,” Baker said. “I knew she would get to this mark because she’s good and it’s a pretty high number for digs.”
Rylee Wines led the defense with 13 digs while Allie Davis had seven.
For the Lady Rebels — playing with some shuffled pieces — the wind was taken out of their sail after leading the whole way in the second set and then squandering the lead late.
“I feel like that’s the way volleyball is,” longtime South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “Sometimes, it could be one small thing that takes the wind out and you can’t get it back.
“I thought they really worked well under the circumstances in the first two games. I was as happy with their performance as I could be.”
Riley Haynie led the offense with 10 kills while Rachel Miller had four kills.
Olivia Delung had a solid night with 21 assists.
Mollie Williams led the defense for South (8-5) with 24 digs and Allie Jordan threw in nine.
UP NEXT
The Lady ’Blazers will host Big 6 Conference foe Volunteer on Tuesday, which will serve as senior night. The match will begin at 6 p.m.
Boone can clinch the regular season conference title for the first time as a Class AAA team and the first overall conference title since 1995 with a win.
Sullivan South hosts Three Rivers foe Sullivan East on Tuesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Rebels with a win can clinch at least a share of the conference title along with Sullivan Central.
Tuesday’s game against the Lady Patriots could be the biggest regular season conference match for South in quite some time.
“It was important to get floor time tonight before the match tomorrow with East,” Ratliff said. “I know I have talented players and it might just take a minute for it to come together.”