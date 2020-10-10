GRAY — Not even remnants and periodic rain showers from Hurricane Delta moving through the area could stop the runners from toeing the line Saturday morning at the 48th annual Trailblazer 5-kilometer cross country invitational.
Daniel Boone dominated both the team races and the girls team made a little bit of history, becoming the first Lady Trailblazer team to win its own meet.
“It’s definitely special and actually really hard to describe what this means for the girls team,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “The whole team just had a really good day and there were a lot of positives to take away from today.”
WINGFIELD STAYS UNBEATEN
Boone’s Conner Wingfield reeled off his fourth straight individual win on the season and remained unbeaten. He broke away from Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders going up the Pride Park hill after blazing the first mile in 4:53.
Wingfield’s final time was 16:05.1 and Sanders wound up second in 16:37.7.
Boone easily won the team title, tallying 25 points and beating runner-up Dobyns-Bennett by 58 points. The Indians were led by Dane Sullins’ fifth-place finish (17:31.9).
The other scorers for Boone were Luke Mussard (third in 16:50.1), Bryson Lewis (seventh in 17:37.6), Alexander Quackenbush (ninth in 17:41.8) and Samuel Hall (12th in 17:52.5).
“Conner has been in a different situation this year,” Jeffers said. “He’s always had someone to chase and now that he’s out there alone a lot, it becomes more mental than anything.”
“I’m always telling myself to go for the win, but something inside of me keeps wanting a time,” Wingfield said. “I heard a lot of my teammates talking about how good they did and some of them had personal bests. I’m happy with that because I like to see others have success.
“(Kamryn) had another good race and she’s really wanting to beat (Zoe Arrington). I always joke about how it’s another 1-2 punch for the Wingfield bunch.”
ARRINGTON WINS AGAIN
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington cruised to the individual win in the girls race — even after having some early competition — with a final time of 19:07.7.
Arrington noted that “Heartbreak Hill” on the backside of the course was quite slick going up, but it didn’t seem to slow her down.
“I felt good about the race, but I went through the mile a little bit faster than I should,” Arrington said. “My second and third miles were pretty consistent. It definitely wasn’t the best conditions.”
Arrington has easily been the area’s second-best runner behind Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins all season.
But with national meets like Nike Cross and Foot Locker being cancelled due to the pandemic, she’ll probably take her postseason somewhere different this year.
“I’d like to get top five in the state and then maybe to Indiana or Tallahassee and run in the postseason.”
LADY ’BLAZERS TAKE GOLD
The Trailblazer is the second-longest running meet in the entire state and even with all of the storied history, the home-standing girls team had never won its own meet.
That all changed as Kamryn Wingfield — who missed the school record by just three seconds — led Boone to the team title with 46 points.
The sophomore Wingfield finished runner-up in 19:32.2 and senior Patricia Chellah had her best race of the season, finishing sixth in 20:05.9.
The other scorers for Boone were Natalie Fellers (14th in 21:18.1), Ella Battel (15th, 21:28.7), Emily Diehl (16th, 21:29.2), Chloe Brown (19th, 21:50.1) and Payton Laney (21st, 21:57.3).
Boone beat out runner-up David Crockett by 40 points as the Lady Pioneers were led by Breanna Dunn’s 10th-place finish (20:43.1).
“This has been a unique situation this year for the girls team because there’s a group of seniors that have welcomed in a group of freshmen,” Jeffers said. “Patricia probably ran the best cross country I’ve seen her run in four years.
“I really can’t say enough about the Boone parents. They did a great job with all of the temperature checks, concession stands and everything, even in the bad weather.”
OTHER NOTABLES
In the girls race, Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery had another solid run as she finished in 19:47.7, good for third.
Varsity “B” race winner Morgan Blazer (Cocke County) cracked the top 10 with a fifth-place finish and clocked a 20:04.5, more than two minutes ahead of second place.
Dobyns-Bennett sophomore and top runner Autumn Headrick finished in seventh (20:08.0) while Science Hill lead harrier Trinny Duncan was eighth in 20:25.2.
Tri-Cities Christian Academy eighth-grader Maggie Bellamy continued her string of top-10 showings this year by adding a ninth-place finish (20:34.4).
On the boys’ side, Chuckey-Doak senior Irving Medina ran a solid race and finished fourth in 17:15.4. He should be favored to easily win the regional small schools title at the end of the month.
Sullivan East, which finished in a surprise third, was led by Drew Ledford in 14th (17:55.2).
Varsity “B” race winner Cole Thomas from Providence Academy broke 18 minutes for the first time, running 17:55.8 and placing 15th overall.