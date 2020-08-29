BRISTOL — The annual Run for the Hills 5-kilometer cross country meet has had a myriad of weather conditions through the years, ranging from sweltering heat to torrential downpours.
Saturday’s edition checked off “hurricane conditions” from the list.
Despite driving rain at times, area teams overcame the elements while running in the shadow of the TVA South Holston Dam.
The varsity races were split into two divisions, but that didn’t seem to bother Daniel Boone junior Conner Wingfield and Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington from garnering individual honors.
The Trailblazers were able to sweep the team titles in convincing fashion as the girls placed three in the top 15 and the boys pushed across four in the top 15.
“I’m very pleased with how both teams ran,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “Conditions could have been a lot worse, but everyone is running in it and you just have to go out and make the best of it.”
BREAK UP THE HILL
Wingfield was able to take the lead going up the steepest climb in the course soon after the first mile was over as he overtook Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders for the lead.
Over the next mile or so, Wingfield strung out his lead and eventually crossed the line in 16:50.9. Sanders was runner-up, finishing in 17:15.9
“Taking the lead on the hill was the plan going in,” Wingfield said. “I thought the Crockett guy was going to take it out first, but (Sanders) took it out. I was supposed to just sit on him until two miles, but Ray (Jones) yelled to go at one mile.
“I felt good about my race today and the team did really well. It wasn’t a huge meet, but it was nice to get the win for confidence purposes. It was a true cross country race today.”
Boone ran well as a team, amassing 29 points and beating out Washington County rival David Crockett by 40 points.
Boone freshman Luke Mussard ran well in his first high school varsity 5K, cruising a 17:34.6, good for third overall. Crockett’s Bryson Livesay was not far behind in fourth, running 17:40.2.
The other Boone scorers were Bryson Lewis (fifth; 17:43.4), Samuel Hall (10th; 18:40.5) and Alexander Quackenbush (16th; 19:04.3).
“Our teams ran with a lot of heart and determination today,” Jeffers said. “They didn’t get distracted by weather or anything like that.”
Other high notable finishers included Cherokee’s Henry Brooks (fifth in 17:43.4), Elizabethton’s Craig Newman (eighth in 18:26.2) and D-B’s Joe Neglia (ninth in 18:31.4).
ARRINGTON DOMINATES
An all-state performer last season, Arrington quickly socially distanced herself from the rest of the race within the first half-mile.
She crossed the line in 20:12.1, well ahead of Daniel Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield, who finished second in 20:53.5.
“I think the race went pretty well today considering the conditions,” Arrington said. “The hardest part today was being alone out there. That’s a mental game for me and it’s hard to keep pushing.
“When we got into the woods, there were puddles up to my ankles.”
Arrington is undoubtedly the area’s second-best runner behind Science Hill junior superstar Jenna Hutchins. The two are scheduled to meet in next month’s Fenders Farm Cross Country Carnival in Jonesborough.
“I’m excited to be running against (Hutchins) in a couple of weeks,” Arrington said.
The Lady Trailblazers easily outdistanced Science Hill (47-78). Patricia Chellah was the second runner across for Boone (fifth; 21:31.2) while Natalie Fellers was next (ninth; 22:36.3) — followed by freshman Emily Diehl (16th; 23:10.1) and Chloe Brown (17th; 23:18.9).
The Lady Hilltoppers were led by Trinny Duncan, who had a solid race in third overall (21:05.3) while Dobyns-Bennett was spearheaded by sophomore Autumn Headrick in fourth (21:11.4).
Other notables that finished high include Sullivan East junior Mandy Lowery (sixth, 21:32.0) and senior Emma Aubrey (12th, 22:49.0) — and Sullivan South’s Cara Taylor (13th in 22:55.9).
Tri-Cities Christian eighth-grader Maggie Bellamy won the “B” race in 23:00.7 and cracked the top 15 overall, taking 15th.
Run for the Hills
At TVA South Holston Dam, Bristol
5-kilometers
August 29, 2020
GIRLS
Combined Team Results
1 Daniel Boone 47, 2 Science Hill 78, 3 David Crockett 93, 4 Tennessee High 99, 5 Sullivan East 125, 6 Dobyns-Bennett 137, 7 Sullivan South 158, 8 Elizabethton 220, 9 Greeneville 230, 10 Happy Valley 241.
Top 15 Combined Overall Results
1 Zoe Arrington (THS) 20:12.1, 2 Kamryn Wingfield (Boone) 20:53.5, 3 Trinny Duncan (SH) 21:05.3, 4 Autumn Headrick (D-B) 21:11.4, 5 Patricia Chellah (Boone) 21:31.2, 6 Mandy Lowery (East) 21:32.0, 7 Breanna Dunn (DC) 22:16.7, 8 Ashlynn Roy (DC) 22:31.3, 9 Natalie Fellers (Boone) 22:36.3, 10 Emily Ward (DC) 22:38.9, 11 Emma Baker (D-B) 22:45.5, 12 Emma Aubrey (East) 22:49.0, 13 Cara Taylor (South) 22:55.9, 14 Micah Lane (SH) 23:00.1, 15 Maggie Bellamy (TCCA) 23:00.7.
BOYS
Combined Team Results
1 Daniel Boone 29, 2 David Crockett 69, 3 Dobyns-Bennett 75, 4 Sullivan East 123, 5 Science Hill 126, 6 Greeneville 185, 7 Elizabethton 204, 8 Volunteer 222, 9 Morristown East 231, 10 Tennessee High 244, 11 Providence Academy 275, 12 Sullivan South 326, 13 South Greene 389, 14 TACS 420.
Top 15 Combined Overall Results
1 Conner Wingfield (Boone) 16:50.9, 2 Mason Sanders (SC) 17:15.2, 3 Luke Mussard (Boone) 17:34.6, 4 Bryson Livesay (DC) 17:40.2, 5 Bryson Lewis (Boone) 17:43.4, 6 Henry Brooks (Cher) 18:23.3, 7 Gideon Dowing (DC) 18:25.5, 8 Craig Newman (Eliz.) 18:26.2, 9 Joe Neglia (D-B) 18:31.4, 10 Samuel Hall (Boone) 18:40.5, 11 Gideon Erwin (DC) 18:44.0, 12 Dermot Sandlon (MoEast) 18:46.9, 13 Mason Brandon (Gville) 18:47.6, 14 Drew Ledford (East) 18:55.4, 15 Adam Heiba (D-B) 19:02.5.