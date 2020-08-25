Daniel Boone was living the “life of Riley” Tuesday night on the volleyball floor.
Riley Brinn and Riley Brandon each had 10 kills as the Lady ’Blazers rolled to a 25-20, 25-7, 25-14 victory over rival David Crockett in Big Seven Conference action at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
It was a strong showing for a Boone program that played in the Class AAA state tournament last season. The Lady ’Blazers (6-1) were also coming off a weekend tournament at Elizabethton, where they played teams such as Anderson County, Science Hill and South Greene.
“This weekend was good for us because we saw a lot of fast action,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said. “That showed us a lot of what we needed to work on. We got mentally frustrated in the third set and that’s something we’ve got to work on, being mentally tough.”
Crockett (2-1) rallied from an early deficit in the first game to pull within four points near the end. They also led early in the third game before Boone pulled it out.
“We made a ton of mistakes early, which we had talked about all week,” Crockett coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “This game is about who makes less errors and can compete at the end. We didn’t have very high energy in our first away match. They’ve got to get confidence they can come here and play against this team. We defended the first ball well, just not well enough.”
Brandon also finished with 12 digs, while Rylee Wines had an all-around effort of five kills, six digs and five assists.
McKenna Dietz led the team with 23 assists and 15 digs and added five kills. Dannah Persinger also had five kills and was a force in the middle for the Lady ’Blazers.
Other leaders included Claire Nave and Allie Davis with seven and six digs, respectively.
“In the first game, all the nerves had to shake out,” Persinger said. “Once we started turning it on, we kept rolling. We really turned it and we’re getting each other. The third set, we had a few moments here and there, but we finished it out.”
Emma Gouge led a newly-installed Crockett offense with eight kills. She also ended with six digs. Ashyln Dulaney ended with five kills and 11 digs, while Madison Day also had 11 digs.
Nora Walters had four service aces and three blocks, and Kylee Coggins came through with 12 assists.