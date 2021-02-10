It was the Daniel Boone basketball team coach Chris Brown had been waiting to see all season.
More accurately, it was the type of performance he had been waiting on. The Trailblazers had the perfect game plan to frustrate David Crockett in Wednesday’s District 1-AAA basketball quarterfinal.
The Trailblazers held the Pioneers to 11 first-half points on their way to a 64-44 win on Crockett’s home floor. Boone (11-13) now will face Science Hill in Thursday’s semifinal and advance to the Region 1-AAA tournament.
“We played phenomenal defense,” Brown said. “That’s where it starts and then we were in attack mode. I was really proud of our execution. That’s what has hurt us all year. We’re excited to go to Science Hill tomorrow and hopefully keep rolling.”
Breiydon Gilliam had them rolling Wednesday with 28 points and eight rebounds. Samuel Stroupe, Nevada Goodwin and Crowder Jones did their parts, scoring eight points each. Stroupe also had seven assists and four steals, while his backcourt mate Caleb Head also sliced through the Crockett defense, particularly when Boone was running clock in the fourth quarter.
Gilliam, who had 17 points and 11 rebounds the previous night at Cherokee, talked about Boone’s aggressive attitude against Crockett’s 2-3 zone defense.
“We knew they were going to play zone and pack it in,” Gilliam said. “We had to get some paint touches and open it up from the outside. We have to give thanks to coach for the game plan. It was all up to him.”
On the other side of the court, Boone’s strategy was to limit Crockett star Mason Britton as much as possible. Britton still finished in double figures with 11 points, while Clint Pierce and Ayden Begley were the Pioneers’ leading scorers with 15 points each.
“We were face guarding him as much as possible,” Brown said. “Then, we would throw another body at him. When he gets in the paint, he likes to spin and the same thing with Begley. They’re both going to make shots, but we tried to contest them.”
Crockett (13-11) had the task of trying to overcome a 28-11 halftime deficit. Pioneers coach Cody Connell knew before the game that Boone was potentially a major challenge.
“You have to give credit to them. We’ve known from the beginning that’s the Boone team that’s scary,” Connell said. “If they play like they can, they have more potential and can beat anybody. We just got down early, down 17 at the half. When you get down like that at the beginning, it’s tough.”
Still, it was a solid season for the Pioneers with some major victories.
“You can’t go off one game and say that’s how our season went,” Connell said. “That team accomplished more than most teams do. We beat Boone twice and we beat Science Hill, which doesn’t happen a lot. At the end of the day, we have great kids and their character shows. Today, they just played better than we did.”
GIRLS
David Crockett 50, Daniel Boone 35
Leading by just two points late in the second quarter, the Lady Pioneers outscored the Lady ’Blazers 23-5 over the game’s next 13 minutes to advance to Thursday’s District 1-AAA semifinal against Dobyns-Bennett.
The favored Lady Pioneers (13-7) raced out to a big early lead, ahead 16-5 after Alyssa Suits hit a 3-point shot right before the first-quarter buzzer. Boone (2-19) rallied to cut the lead to just two points, 22-20, before Crockett got a little distance at the end of the half. Suits hit another 3-pointer with time winding down as Crockett took a 28-20 lead into the break.
Halle Scott led the Lady Pioneers with 14 points and nine rebounds.
“Halle carried us tonight,” David Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “She had a great game and played so well. Alyssa hit those two big shots to push the lead to eight for us instead of five at the half which was huge. Then, Kadence Fannon came on and had a big game. She’s a strong body with good footwork and she finishes well.”
Suits had eight points for Crockett. Fannon and Mackenzie scored seven apiece.
Rebecca Higgins, Camryn Sarvis and Savannah Jesse all finished with eight poins to lead Boone. After a rough season when they were quarantined twice, the Lady ’Blazers came on strong at the end including wins over Tennessee High and Cherokee.
“I know what the record was, but our girls weren’t ready for it to be over,” Boone coach Beau Hauldren said. “We thought we could win the game and battled back after we got down early. Crockett, especially Scott, hit some timely shots tonight.
“Yesterday (a win over Cherokee) showed how much we had gotten better and it wasn’t a fluke. People don’t understand for a while we were in quarantine longer than we had practiced all year. The guts and character these girls have shown this season is outstanding.”