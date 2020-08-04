Greeneville High School’s startling announcement Tuesday could have an effect on football teams at Daniel Boone and Science Hill.
Athletics at Greeneville’s high school and middle school were shut down Tuesday after athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
First and foremost is the health of the student-athletes, Greeneville director of schools Steve Starnes said in a prepared statement: “It is our hope and prayer that all students who have become ill or tested positive will experience no or minor symptoms, and that they and their family members will remain healthy and safe.”
The Greene Devils are scheduled to play Daniel Boone on Aug. 28 and Science Hill on Sept. 11. Greeneville’s season opener is set for Aug. 21 against Knox Powell, and that game appears to be in the most jeopardy at this point.
Starnes said all students who have tested positive are required to isolate for 10 days from the onset of their symptoms, or from the date of their positive test if they are asymptomatic. Students who are identified as close contacts will be required to quarantine for 14 days from the date of their last exposure to the positive or symptomatic individual.
Additionally, Starnes said, anyone testing positive must be symptom free without the use of fever-reducing medication and their symptoms must be improving for at least 24 hours at the completion of the 10-day isolation before being allowed to return.
If football practice remains in shutdown for 10-14 days, Greeneville would only have — at most — two weeks of practice before the Boone game.
Trailblazers’ athletic director Danny Good said the biggest concern is for Greeneville and its athletes.
“The biggest concern is not for us,” Good said. “For the Greeneville kids to be put on the shelf at this time of year, it’s tough. Football is different from other sports because of the physical aspect of it. And they have to get X number of days in pads before they can play: two weeks in pads and three weeks overall. The calendar would have to allow it.”
Good said the situation of teams dealing with COVID is not unexpected.
“The better question was not ‘if’ but ‘when,’ ” Good said. “We have to learn how to deal with it and move forward.”
Starnes said the decision at Greeneville was made out of an abundance of caution.
“This measure was put into place after I was made aware that a group of GCS students had recently participated in a non-district event and had traveled together on a chartered bus,” Starnes said. “I was informed that some of the students who traveled together became ill and that some have since tested positive for COVID-19.”