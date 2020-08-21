Daniel Boone opened the girls soccer season in style Thursday night.
Playing at home, the Lady Trailblazers got a hat trick from Tessa Arney and worked their way to a 5-0 win over rival David Crockett.
“It was a complete game from the girls,” Boone head coach Steve Sessis said. “From forward to goalkeeper, we had great communication, anticipation and commitment from every player. You can’t ask for more than that from your athletes.”
Tiffany Pope opened the scoring with a rebound shot in the 10th minute.
Then it was Arney’s turn. The sophomore forward went to work and found the back of the net three times. After Arney’s flurry of scores, Raygan Sain finished things off with a corner-kick goal in the 54th minute.
Goalkeepers Jacie Stapleton and Abbie Williams worked in tandem to produce the shutout.
Boone is scheduled to play host to Providence Academy on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
SCIENCE HILL 1, GREENEVILLE 0
The Lady Hilltoppers defeated the defending Class AA state champions thanks in part to a second-half goal from Megan Burleson in a game at Tipton Stadium.
Meggie Powell had the assist on Burleson’s game-winning tally.
Science Hill head coach David Strickland said he knew this game could answer questions about his team’s ability to defend and attack.
“It was the first chance for us to see how well we can play under pressure, create chances and implement a new system of play,” Strickland said. “We had moments of very good pressing, and I think we showed great character to win duels and battles. This was a full team effort as Greeneville was making us work for everything.”
Strickland said Sophia Youngman and Powell were impressive in their attacking.
“We also saw a great piece of leadership by senior Sarah Luna as she anchored our defense,” he said. “In goal, freshman Cayden Norris was very solid in her bravery to come and win the high balls.”
DOBYNS-BENNETT 4, SULLIVAN CENTRAL 1
Macee Pickup found the back of the net three times, and the hat-trick performance was the difference in the win over the Lady Cougars at Indian Highland Park.
Pickup, a junior, moved her total goals to five as Dobyns-Bennett improved to 2-0.
Emily Cai added the other score for the Lady Indians. Head coach Tony Weaver said Annabeth Parker and Caitlyn Wallace had standout games on the defensive end.
It was a season-opening loss for Sullivan Central.