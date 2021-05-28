A late-season barrage of long balls lifted Daniel Boone to the top of the all-time home run list in Tennessee.
Savannah Jessee’s ninth-inning home run in the Lady Trailblazers’ state-tournament loss to Murfreesboro Siegel on Wednesday was the 62nd blast this season, breaking Unicoi County’s record of 61 set in 2013.
The Lady Trailblazers also set a state record with eight home runs in the District 1-AAA losers' bracket final against David Crockett, a 21-0 win on May 15. That total is tied for third on the all-time national list.
In that game, Maci Masters went deep three times while Kyleigh Bacon, Makenna Dietz, Dannah Persinger, Kayleigh Quisenberry and Cami Sarvis also homered.
Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said the record-setting performances were a little surprising.
“We thought we had some power in this lineup, but I didn’t know we had so much,” Jenkins said. “But we had three in double digits and a little power all the way through the lineup.
“Having that year off, I didn’t know how we would hit the ball. But the kids got their timing and we hit a lot of them in the postseason.”
The impressive season home run list started with Masters, a sophomore who tied Natalie Sheffey’s school record with 19 homers. Masters’ total is fourth-best in state history and tied for 20th nationally.
“She has played a lot of softball, competitive travel ball,” Jenkins said. “She has that swing. And she hits no-doubters when she hits them.”
Next on the list was freshman Kyleigh Bacon, who went yard 12 times. Jenkins said he hasn’t had a freshman hit for that kind of power in his seven seasons as head coach.
“She has played a lot of competitive softball, too,” Jenkins said. “She has seen a lot of softball and that really helped her.”
Also in double digits was senior Emma Robinette with 11. She hit the record-tying home run with a fourth-inning shot against Seigel, a blast that eventually sent the game into extra innings.
Jenkins said he wasn’t aware Jessee's homer set the record when it happened, but looking back he described the moment.
“There was a 1-1 count on her,” Jenkins said. “She got a high pitch, got on top of it and drove it over the left field fence.”
Jessee’s shot gave Boone a short-lived 2-1 lead.
“We thought we had them,” Jenkins said.
Boone hit two homers in two state tournament games.
“We ran into some really good pitchers,” Jenkins said. “People in the state tournament do their homework, and they know about you.”
Perhaps the best thing about the record-setting year is Boone has 43 of those homers returning for 2022. McKenna Dietz (5) and Dannah Persinger (3) are the seniors along with Robinette.
“We’ve got 15 of our 18 kids back,” Jenkins said. “We hope to get back down here again.”