A stark contrast of deep sadness intermingled with the cathartic release of a stunning victory was splashed on a canvas with scarlet and old gold paint Friday night in Greeneville.
Trailing 34-21 in the fourth quarter on the home field of four-time state champion Greeneville, Daniel Boone’s Devon White suffered a serious leg injury. Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins rushed to the field, a heart-sunk feeling accompanying his rapid pace.
Boone senior receiver Phillip Page said it was hard on every member of Boone’s team.
“When he opened his eyes, I was the first person he saw,” Page said. “It was devastating to all of us. As soon as he got off that field, we knew what we had to do. We had to man up, go on and finish that game for him.”
It wasn’t the first traumatic injury the Trailblazers experienced in 2020. The other one occurred off the field earlier this summer, when rising junior Nate Rader was seriously injured after falling down an embankment while doing yard work.
While Rader continues his recovery from the spinal cord injury, White’s journey to healing began with Saturday morning’s surgery. Jenkins said the surgery will determine the path forward for White.
After White was carted off the field, Boone’s underdog role was magnified. White was a standout at running back and also arguably the team’s best defensive player at his linebacker position.
“When you have your leader go down in front of you, the kids showed a lot of grit,” Jenkins said. “To play like we did, down two scores in the fourth quarter, the kids took it on their shoulders — on both sides of the ball.
“Our kids could have folded their tents and said, ‘We played Greeneville close.’ Instead, they sucked it up and made the plays.”
One play after White’s injury, Jackson Jenkins hit Phillip Page with a 33-yard touchdown strike to close the deficit to 34-28. Boone stopped Greeneville and got the ball back at its own 18-yard line with 5:49 left in the game. The Trailblazers drove 82 yards in 15 plays, capping it off with Jenkins’ third touchdown pass of the night to Page. The seven-yard score with 25 seconds remaining gave Boone a serious early season upset.
“It was a huge win for us,” Jenkins said. “Last week, we felt we let some points go. Our kids bounced back and played well. You have to play well in the atmosphere (at Greeneville).”
What happens for the rest of the season remains to be seen. Both White and Rader performed at running back and linebacker for the Trailblazers.
Jenkins said Rader is back at home and working hard to get better.
“We just keep praying that something will spark,” Jenkins said. “If there is anybody who can do it, it’s him. Same thing with Devon. If anybody can come back, it will be him.”
Overcoming adversity is a fact of life in football. And stepping up will be a necessity if Boone is going to build on this victory.
“We will have to absorb the loss by committee,” Jenkins said. “Everybody will have to do their job, plus more, and pick up slack. Our whole dynamic is going to change defensively. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see what we’re going to do.”