A masterful pitching performance from Gaven Jones propelled the Daniel Boone baseball team to a thrilling 1-0 Big 7 Conference win over Dobyns-Bennett on Monday afternoon at Clarence Mabe Field.
Jones hurled a complete-game win with 11 strikeouts against only two walks and two hits on just 94 pitches. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but D-B’s Sam Ritz broke up the bid with a line-drive single to center field as the second batter of the inning.
“I was upset at the start when they got the bases loaded, but I kept my head and knew I could trust my defense,” Jones said. “I was just pounding the corners, getting that curveball in and getting ahead with a first-pitch strike.”
Said Boone coach Scott Hagy: “That’s a big win. Gaven is capable of doing that every time out. He’s in command of himself and his emotions. He didn’t get rattled and he can spot it up pretty well.”
The ending of the game was shrouded in controversy as Ritz was thrown out at home plate with two outs. Jones — pitching from the stretch with the bases loaded — made the delivery to home just in the nick of time for the tag.
“I saw him coming, but I thought he was fake stealing, so I just hurried up and delivered the pitch,” Jones said. “Luckily, Cole (Bishop) was behind the plate and made a big play.”
D-B coach Ryan Wagner, however, disagreed with the call by the plate umpire — pleading for a balk call as he strongly questioned whether Jones had stepped off the rubber in the middle of his windup and not delivering the pitch directly home.
“We felt like (Jones) started his motion,” Wagner said. “We felt like he stepped off with his right foot. Once you start your motion, it has to be a continuous pitching motion to the plate.”
Balk or no balk, the Indians had the bases with one out in the top half of the seventh and could not get a run across.
“We didn’t do enough offensively to help out our pitching,” Wagner said. “The two runs we’ve given up in the last two conference games have been unearned, but that’s not on our pitchers. We just continue to sit in the box and strikeout.”
The only run for Boone was unearned as Preston Miller started off the fourth inning with a hard grounder back to D-B pitcher Gage Hensley. Hensley had trouble fielding the ball and ultimately threw it away trying to nail Miller at first.
Anthony Edwards hit a hard line drive to center and drove in Miller one batter later. It was the only extra-base hit for either team.
“One run will win it,” Hagy said. “I’d rather have 10 runs, but we’ll take it.”
Hensley wasn’t too bad on the bump, either.
He threw a complete game with 95 pitches, eight strikeouts and four walks.
“Gage was awesome tonight,” Wagner said. “In six innings of work, he’s going to walk a couple, but he’s got good enough stuff to battle back and keep us in the ballgame.”
The two teams will meet on Tuesday in Kingsport for a rematch. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.