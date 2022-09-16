DDF_0203.jpg

Daniel Boone defensive back Rylan Trout (21) tries to make a play in last week’s game against Elizabethton.

 DOUGLAS FRITZ/Johnson City Press

Back at home for a Friday night, and two football teams both ranked in the state in Class 5A, it should be an entertaining evening at Daniel Boone’s Hale Stadium.

The lights will be burning for the first time this season as the Trailblazers host Morristown West in a key Region 1-5A contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you