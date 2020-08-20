GRAY — The Daniel Boone volleyball team opened the season with a flourish, beating Big 6 Conference foe Tennessee High in four sets 22-25, 25-16, 25-11 and 25-14 on Thursday evening inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
After losing the first set, the Lady Trailblazers were able to get it together on defense and close out each of the next three sets in resounding fashion.
“We came out strong,” Boone head coach Chelsea Baker said. “This is our first time playing anyone other than ourselves since last October. Playing a conference game the first match is very nerve-racking.”
Senior setter McKenna Dietz had a stat-sheet-stuffer kind of night, recording a double-double of eight kills, 42 assists and 27 digs.
Senior middle blocker Dannah Persinger had 10 kills and four aces. Rylee Wines led the offense with 13 kills and seven digs. Riley Brandon had 11 kills and 18 digs.
“Dannah is just an athlete,” Baker said. “She’s started since she was a freshman, so she’s got a lot of court experience.”
Allie Davis, stepping into the starting libero role to take over for Laken Jones, proved herself multiple times for the Lady ’Blazers, tallying 30 digs and seven assists.
“(Allie) has really stepped up,” Baker said. “She didn’t get a whole lot of playing time last year, but since then, she’s been working really hard to make sure she was ready to go at that position.”
For the Lady Vikings (0-2, 0-1), Jamaica Honaker had 13 kills, two blocks and two assists. Sophie Meade had eight kills while Madison Curtin had 14 assists.
Grayson Phipps led the defense with 17 digs.
“We’re still trying to figure things out,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “I got onto them a little bit about lack of discipline. Boone is a great tea and they don’t have a lot of weaknesses. I’m going to give them credit where credit is due.”
Boone came out on fire, jumping out a 4-0 lead in the first set — but Tennessee High did a nice job in fighting back late in the set, seizing their first lead at 22-21.
“We came out in that first game with high energy and we talked to them about having that kind of energy every single point,” Johnson said. “We know people are going to target (Jamaiya) this year in terms of blocking. We’ve mainly just got to keep her focused and keep swinging.”
The second set was defined by a nice run late, fueled by Persinger’s missile-like serving style. The Lady ‘Blazers built as much as a 20-11 lead.
In the third set, Brinn did her one better, winning 10 straight service points and expanding what was a 9-5 lead to 19-5 before the Lady Vikings stopped the bleeding.
“Everybody has been working hard and we’ve had a lot of practice time since June,” Baker said. “I think that they realize that being preseason No. 1 presents its own challenges of having pressure. I think they have that taste in their mouth of having been to state and wanting to go back.”
Boone will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting David Crockett — and Tennessee High will host Science Hill. Both matches are slated for a 6 p.m. start.