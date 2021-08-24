Daniel Boone has postponed its Friday home football game against West Ridge as 20 players are in quarantine and one is in the hospital.
The player was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and pneumonia, Boone athletic director Danny Good said Tuesday evening.
“A lot of folks aren’t taking COVID serious,” Good said. “We have to start taking it seriously. When you get a 15-16-year-old student-athlete who is hospitalized with COVID and pneumonia, that’s not normal.”
Also postponed for Friday was Elizabethton’s home game against Rhea County. The reason for that postponement is because of COVID problems at Rhea County, Elizabethton’s school system announced. The game will be made up Oct. 8.
Good said the players in quarantine can’t be forced to comply with protocols, but he hopes this is a wakeup call for everybody in Northeast Tennessee.
“We can’t tell them what to do when they aren’t here,” Good said. “We encourage them. (Head coach) Jeremy Jenkins had me talk to the team, and he talked to the team. They are disappointed, hurt and upset about things. We are, too. But athletics teach us about life lessons, and it helps build character.”
Good said things aren’t going super well overall for Boone at this time. Among the players in quarantine, Good said several have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re in much worse shape in athletics than at any time last year,” he said. “There are several positive cases and several symptomatic kids. So it’s positive cases, symptomatic cases, and contact tracing combined.”
Good said it started this morning with 12 players on the shelf, and stretched to 20 before the school day was over. Also, Boone’s middle school football program has been shut down.
Whether the game against West Ridge will be made up is not known at this time. But Good and school officials are hopeful of scheduling a makeup date. As of now, these teams don’t have a common week off. Boone is off on Week 4 while West Ridge has an open date for Week 5.
“We need that home game,” Good said. “We have a gentleman’s agreement with (West Ridge athletic director) Anthony Richardson that if there’s an open date, we will play.”
As of now, Boone’s Week 3 game at Cherokee has not been affected.
“There are a couple of different scenarios,” Good said. “One is 14 days. The other is 10 days symptom free. But the start date for those things is retroactive to Friday (Aug. 20)."
That means Boone could have a significant number of players who could return to practice by the middle of next week.
As for Elizabethton, the Cyclones will now have a week off before their home showdown against Region 1-4A rival Greeneville on Sept. 3.
One thing about moving the Rhea County game into October is the Cyclones won’t have to hold Senior Night in September.