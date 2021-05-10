KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone got a big hit when it needed it most in Monday afternoon’s District 1-AAA baseball game at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Thanks to two sixth-inning doubles, the Trailblazers eliminated Dobyns-Bennett 4-3 and moved into another elimination game at Tennessee High on Tuesday.
“This is huge to put D-B out of the district tournament at J. Fred,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “We believed that it could happen and we came over here and played like it could happen.”
Cole Bishop led off the sixth inning with a double, which was followed up by a single from Jackson Jenkins.
Sophomore Hagen Edwards then hit a double to deep right field that plated Bishop and gave Boone the lead for good.
“We woke up there and got some things done,” Hagy said. “Hagen Edwards had just missed two earlier and he was on it. Before he went up to the plate, I told him not to miss it this time.”
In the bottom of the seventh, two of the first three reached base via a walk for D-B. Boone’s Gaven Jones was relieved by Preston Miller after throwing 110 pitches. Jones notched six strikeouts and earned the win.
Miller got himself into a tough situation, hitting Sam Ritz and loading the bases with two outs.
The next batter up — pinch-hitting freshman Aiden Arnette — struck out swinging on a high fastball on a 3-2 count.
“I’d put Preston in that situation again,” Hagy said. “Gaven has done it all year long for us. I asked him how he felt and he said he felt good and wanted to finish. Towards the end there, I think he was a little gassed.
“Preston came in and got it done, albeit unconventional with a hit batter and bases loaded, but we’ll take it.”
Sometimes, baseball can be like life — unfair. D-B’s Jake Timbes knows that all too well as he struck out 16 in the loss and hit a two-run home run in the third.
“Jake was pretty unbelievable tonight,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “We only have one senior this year in Gage Hensley. We got 24 wins this year and we’ve got a few things to work on. We lost three one-run games to Boone this year and another one to Tennessee High, so we just have to do a few little things to get over the top.”
Boone churned out nine hits on the evening, as Bishop tallied a 2-for-3 day with a pair of doubles and RBIs.
Brogan Jones along with Edwards also recorded RBIs.
The ’Blazers have payback on their minds going up to Tod Houston Field, having lost a 6-2 lead against the Vikings earlier this season.
“Right now, this is a different team than that one that fell apart up there last time,” Hagy said. “I expect it to be another great baseball game in this tournament.”