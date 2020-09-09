GRAY — Midweek games can sometimes be a trap, but Wednesday’s nonconference matchup for Daniel Boone was not.
The Lady Trailblazers notched their 10th win of the season with a 25-12, 25-21 and 25-10 sweep of Elizabethton inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
Boone (10-2) used fast starts in the first and third sets to seize control of the match and never trailed.
The lead increased to as much as 16-2 in the first and 20-9 in the third.
“We got a lot of people in tonight and everyone got to play,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said. “It’s always a good night when everyone gets to play.
“It’s good to have a break in the middle of the season to get our mind off things and try to refocus for the second round.”
The Lady ’Blazers spread the wealth on offense with junior Riley Brinn leading the way with 12 kills while senior Dannah Persinger tallied eight. Senior setter McKenna Dietz and sophomore outside hitter Riley Brandon each totaled seven.
Overall, Boone had a solid night hitting the ball, accumulating a 32.6% team average — and only committed 10 total errors.
“That second game was a little rough,” Baker said. “They blocked extremely well. That’s where they scored a lot of their points.”
On defense, Persinger came away with six blocks and Dietz contributed 12 digs.
Dietz was also the leader in assists, handing out 26.
For the youthful Lady Cyclones (5-9), errors continued to hurt. The team tallied 24 total errors and hit only 6.0%.
“We had too many unforced errors, miscommunication on balls and you can’t give a good team like Boone those kinds of opportunities,” Lady Cyclones coach Leslee Bradley said. “We played a lot cleaner in the second set and that’s what we have to do more consistently.”
To Elizabethton’s credit, play at the net got better throughout the game and the Lady Cyclones outplayed Boone at points in the second set. The hole, however, was already too deep when Elizabethton started to play better.
“We were making their hitters have to try different things because we were putting up a solid block and our hitters were finishing,” Bradley said. “That made a huge difference.
“Boone plays a fast game and the more often we play a fast game, the next time out it’s going to look slower. You have to play good teams to get better and eventually you have to rise to that challenge. That’s what we want to do.”
Cheyenne Poirux led the Lady Cyclones offense with nine kills while Mattie Davis had eight kills and two blocks.
Jayci Bowers was the defensive leader with 13 digs. Brittany Kitchens had 12 assists and Grace Martin contributed 10.
Daniel Boone will travel to Tennessee High on Thursday for a tough road matchup. The Lady Vikings seem to have played better inside Viking Hall this season as opposed to on the road.
“That’s a hard place to play,” Baker said. “I think it will be a good match. When they played us here, they played well. It seems like everyone plays their best game against us, but that’s OK.”