CHURCH HILL — Daniel Boone used a balanced offensive attack behind a solid front line Friday night to pick up a 37-13 win over Volunteer in a Region 1-5A football game.
Brennan Blair finished with 198 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for the Trailblazers (3-3, 2-1), while quarterback Jackson Jenkins completed 7 of 16 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown.
“I thought we had a really good plan offensively,” said Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “We kind of sputtered at times, but for the most part I thought we were very efficient.
“In the second half, I thought we did a really good job establishing the line of scrimmage and Brennan really did a job of finishing runs. He really ran physical tonight and that’s what we challenged him to do. You know, late in the year you’ve got to be able to run the ball in cold conditions, wet fields and stuff like that. And I thought he really finished runs well.
Like his coach, Blair thought the five players on the offensive line deserved plenty of credit for the Trailblazers’ success in the contest.
“The linemen up front just did it for me. They opened the holes and I just moved it,” Blair said. “I knew they were definitely keying on me and once I knew that, it was just put your head down and go hard.”
KEY TURNOVER
Boone wasted little time getting on the scoreboard on its first drive of the game when Blair capped off a 65-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run to put the Trailblazers up 7-0 less than three minutes into the contest.
Most of the rest of the opening quarter was a defensive battle between the two squads until Volunteer (2-5, 1-3) started a late-quarter drive at its own 31 that carried into the second quarter.
The Falcons drove the ball to Boone 8-yard line, but a fumble ended the scoring threat and gave the Trailblazer an extra boost of momentum.
“You’re going in to make it 7-7 and you know. You’re playing a team that you know it’s going to be a challenge; you can’t do stuff that like. I really feel like that kind of deflated us for a couple of series. We let that one play kick our butt for two or three series and then we finally got over it,” said Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan.
The stop was key for Boone, coach Jenkins said.
“I thought that was the turning point of the game,” the Boone coach said. “Then in the second half we really prided our self defensively.”
Boone went ahead 14-0 with just 48 seconds left before halftime when Jackson Jenkins completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Page.
SECOND HALF ROLL
The Trailblazers started out of the gates quick in the second half by gaining a safety, when a snap from Volunteer went out of the end zone.
Blair added his second touchdown of the night on a 6-yard scoring run with 8:27 left in the third quarter to put Boone up 23-0.
Volunteer got on the scoreboard in the first minute of the final quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Garrison Barrett to Andrew Salyers.
Boone answered on the next drive with a 1-yard touchdown run from Hagen Edwards.
Ashton Church scored Boone’s final touchdown when he snared a blocked punt out of the air and raced 13 yards to the end zone.
Volunteer’s Cameron Johnson finished off the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:39 left in the contest.
Johnson, the Falcons’ leading rusher, finished the night with 71 yards a score on 15 carries, while Rayshawn Simmons had 71 yards on just three rushes for Volunteer.