A few days into April, the area’s biggest softball game — to date — is scheduled to take place.
Science Hill will travel to take on Daniel Boone on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. for a Big Five Conference showdown.
The Lady Hilltoppers (17-7 overall) are 3-0 in league play while the Lady Trailblazers (15-3) are 2-0 in the conference.
Both teams have played solid competition already this season. That includes the Lady Hilltoppers holding defending state champion Farragut to five and zero runs in their two meetings. And although Boone lost to the Lady Admirals, it was a 2-1 decision. In all but two of its other 16 games this season, Farragut has scored six or more runs.
The Big Five Conference looks like it will be a heated race to the top with Dobyns-Bennett (17-7) still in the mix despite a 1-3 start. The Lady Indians reached the finals of the Eastman Invitational over the weekend, but slipped in a pair of one-run games in league play earlier this season.
David Crockett was 2-1 in league play heading into Monday’s game against Daniel Boone, so the Lady Pioneers (10-9) are also still in the title conversation.
— — —
Area softball teams are as many as 24 games deep into their schedules, so it’s time to take a look and see if anybody stacks up against the rest of the state.
Spoiler alert: At least one team does.
Here’s an informal statewide view for each of the four classifications. Because of a dearth of game information across the state, only four teams in each classification are ranked. Records, where available, are in parentheses.
CLASS 4A
1. Farragut (18-1)
2. Daniel Boone (15-3)
3. Siegel (14-4)
4. Powell (16-3)
Notes: Farragut’s only loss came against Science Hill. And Boone’s only in-state loss was to Farragut.
CLASS 3A
1. Lexington (20-0)
2. Soddy Daisy (14-1)
3. Gibbs (NA)
4. White County (12-4)
CLASS 2A
1. Summertown (13-5)
2. Bledsoe County (10-0)
3. Sequatchie Co. (10-5)
4. Forrest (NA)
CLASS 1A
1. Eagleville (NA)
2. Sale Creek (NA)
3. Unaka (8-7)
4. Gordonsville (NA)
ALL-STAR BASKETBALL
The FCA Virginia-Tennessee Senior All-Star games will be played Friday at West Ridge with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys following at 7:30.
Included on the Tennessee squad are Dobyns-Bennett’s Jack Browder, Malachi Hale and Carter Metz. Also playing are Science Hill’s Keynan Cutlip and Sullivan East’s Dylan Bartley. The team will be coached by D-B’s Chris Poore and West Ridge’s John Dyer.
Included for Virginia is Class 1A player of the year Spencer Hamilton of Parry McCluer. Virginia coaches are Todd Baker of Graham and Matt Snodgrass of Chilhowie.
On the girls side, Tennessee will have Dobyns-Bennett’s Olivia Doran and Science Hill’s Kijanae Marion along with Abby McCarter of Sullivan East.
West Ridge’s Kristi Walling and Sullivan East’s Algie Aubrey will be the coaches for Tennessee. Virginia coaches are Jeff Adkins of John Battle and John Hubbard of Holston.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS Science Hill
Three athletes will make their college choices official Wednesday at the high school.
Keynan Cutlip will sign to play basketball at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky. Jack Torbett will go with Walters State for baseball. And Jaxon Diamond will sign with Cleveland State for baseball.
The ceremony is set for 3 p.m.
Sullivan East
Riley Nelson will sign to play women’s basketball with King University while Dylan Bartley will make it official for the Milligan University men’s basketball program. The ceremonies will take play Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the high school library.