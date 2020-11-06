KNOXVILLE — Trying to get back in the game with less than a minute left before halftime, Daniel Boone’s hopes were dashed.
South-Doyle’s Noah Myers picked off a pass and raced 73 yards for a touchdown, giving the Cherokees an 18-point lead. They went on to earn a 48-19 win in the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A football playoffs Friday night at South-Doyle.
Trailing 17-6, Boone put together a nice drive late in the second quarter. After a juggling catch by Phillip Page gave Boone a first down in South-Doyle territory, Myers made a nice break on the ball, intercepted the pass, and went untouched for the score.
Boone got a big play from Jackson Jenkins to Page in the final minute and got back in Cherokees’ territory, but turned the ball over on downs.
Earlier in the second quarter, Nick Martin had a 40-yard run on a read-option play to give the Cherokees a 10-0 edge.
Boone responded with an explosive play from Brennan Blair. He took a direct snap and went right up the middle 58 yards for a score, making it 10-6.
Shawn Gary gave South-Doyle a 17-6 lead with a 13-yard scoring run with 2:21 left before halftime. Gary finished with three touchdowns and 172 yards rushing.
Jenkins and Page hooked up for a 13-yard score in the third quarter. Blair added a 1-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. Jackson passed for over 250 yards.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 42, CLEVELAND 35KINGSPORT — Led by Zane Whitson’s 171-yard, three-touchdown passing night and Tyler Tesnear’s 171-yard, one-TD rushing game, then Indians (9-2) withstood upset-minded Cleveland (5-6) in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Dobyns-Bennett moves on to host McMinn County on Nov. 13.
Whitson also had a rushing touchdown while unloading scoring passes to three different receivers — Hayden Sherer, Braden Marshall and Gage Hensley.
Tesnear rushed 16 times for 171 yards and a touchdown.
GREENBACK 63, UNAKA 16
ELIZABETHTON — Cherokees quarterback Micah Franklin had a hand in five touchdowns, collecting three on the ground and passing for two.
All came in a 49-0 Greenback first half, which included Austin Burger’s two TDs (1 rushing, 1 receiving).
The Rangers, who were hosting a playoff game for the second time in school history, got a pair long touchdown throws (60, 50 yards) from Landon Ramsey to Devin Ramsey. Devin Ramsey and Daniel Shearl each caught a two-point conversion pass.
ROCKWOOD 36, HAPPY VALLEY 7
ROCKWOOD — The Tigers pulled away after taking a 13-0 lead to the half.
Matthew Bahn ran for the Warriors’ lone touchdown as Happy Valley’s season ended at 5-4.