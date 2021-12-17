GRAY — The Daniel Boone basketball team apparently likes to live life on the edge.
On Friday night inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, the Trailblazers held a 14-point halftime lead but had to fight off a hard-charging Gate City quintet to win 46-44.
A floater in the lane by Gate City’s Eli McMurray that would have tied the game fell short as time expired.
McMurray led all scorers with 20 points, getting 13 in the third period.
“I thought we came out with the right mindset defensively. We said in the locker room that it was going to be about effort, energy and toughness tonight because we thought we got ‘out-toughed’ when we played them over there,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We know what kind of game it’s going to be when we play each other.”
Boone (6-8) was snake-bitten at the free-throw line in the second half, missing all four attempts that came within the final 90 seconds. Brown’s squad was also guilty of nine second- half turnovers and only went 7-for-18 from the field after halftime.
“I was proud of our guys’ effort in the second half. A lesser team would have given up after being down by 14,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “I also told them you can’t wait to come to play. We didn’t play with purpose in the first half.”
Gate City (2-3) committed only one turnover in the second half and was blistering hot in the third quarter, cutting its deficit to only two by the end of the stanza.
The Blue Devils however, ran out of steam as the clock wound down and couldn’t complete the comeback.
“Give Boone a lot of credit,” Barnes said. “They were tougher than we were and they were a little bit more aggressive.”
Creed Musick led Boone with 12 points and Brayden Blankenship had 10. The ’Blazers shot 18-for-44 from the field; Gate City went 12-for-37.
Where the Devils were able to make up much of the difference was at the charity stripe. Gate City hit 16 of 21 foul shots and Boone made 6 of 17.
“We have to make some free throws,” Brown said. “It’s unacceptable to go down there three straight trips in a tight ballgame and not get anything.
“I’m happy with the effort tonight.”
LADY DEVILS PULL AWAY
The Lady Blue Devils (2-2) started stretching out the lead at the end of the first half thanks to a couple of untimely Boone turnovers corralled by Jayden Carrico and Macey Mullins before finishing off a 53-38 win.
Gate City held Boone to only three third-quarter points and forced 23 turnovers.
Lexi Ervin led Gate City with 10 points and Riley Houseright had nine in her return to the hardwood. Mullins also had nine.
“Overall, I thought we had a great collective team effort,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “The scoring was pretty spread out. I thought we did a good job of working it around and trying to find the right people in position to score.
“Getting Riley back is big because she’s a factor and we knew that the last four games. I thought she stepped in tonight and gave us great minutes.”
Kyleigh Bacon had 10 points to lead Daniel Boone (5-7), which shot 13-for-34 from the field.
Gate City was 20-for-31 from the field but committed 19 turnovers, seven in the opening period.
“We did some things like pressuring and talking away from the basketball that we have worked on since the last time we saw Boone,” Coach Houseright said. “I saw some progress tonight.”