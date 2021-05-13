Maggie Hillman decided to change things up against Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday.

The result helped Daniel Boone reach the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-AAA softball tournament.

Hillman, utilizing a very effective changeup, threw a six-hitter at the Lady Indians in a 5-0 victory at Boone’s field in Gray.

It was the 30th win of the season for the Lady Trailblazers (30–9). They will play host to Tennessee High in Friday’s game at 5 p.m. because the third-seeded Lady Vikings knocked off top-seeded David Crockett 12-6 in 10 innings. The winners earns a berth in next week’s region tournament.

Crockett will play host to Dobyns-Bennett (24-12) in the losers’ bracket semifinal at 5 p.m.

Hillman picked her spots to hurt the Lady Indians with off-speed pitches.

“Definitely my changeup was on today, and my curveball,” Hillman said. “I was trying to get it before the game. I really worked on it a lot. Today was definitely one of my better games.”

Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins agreed with Hillman, who struck out a season-high eight batters. She threw 75 of 105 pitches for strikes and didn’t walk a batter.

“The other day she didn’t have her changeup, but today I thought it was one of her better pitches,” Jenkins said. “To take on a group like that and keep them off-stride all day, she did a good job.”

After losing the first meeting this season against Boone, the Lady Indians had won the last two. But Hillman tipped the scales this time.

“We knew we had to have our best effort out of her, and I thought she really delivered,” Jenkins said.

Camryn Sarvis came through with the first blow, slapping an opposite-field triple down the right field line for a 1-0 first-inning lead. Sarvis came home on a wild pitch.

Kyleigh Bacon provided more cushion when she cranked out a line-drive homer that got out in a hurry and had just enough height to clear the left field fence. The two-run, fourth-inning blast made it 4-0.

“That’s probably one of the hardest balls she has hit,” Jenkins said of his standout freshman. “She’s kind of getting back in the groove a little bit.”

Hillman said Bacon’s homer was a big lift.

“It was a super good hit,” Hillman said. “It got everybody hyped up in the dugout. I think it really helped us out.”

Maci Masters brought in another run with a fifth-inning RBI single. She finished with two hits as did Briley Mesusan, Sarvis and Savannah Jessee.

Dobyns-Bennett got two hits from Savannah Hutchins. Julianne Tipton went the distance in the circle, allowing nine hits and four earned runs with eight strikeouts and only one walk.