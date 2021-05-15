Even though the lights were bright on the biggest stage thus far, the youthful and promising stars of tomorrow stepped up in Saturday’s TSSAA Division I Large Schools Section 1 Championships at Science Hill’s Sidney Smallwood Track.
The top four finishers in each event earned automatic bids to the state outdoor meet at Rockvale High School on May 27.
BOONE KIDS HAVE WHEELS
Daniel Boone freshman Luke Mussard impressed with electrifying victories in the 800 and 1,600 meters plus being a leg on the runner-up 4x800 relay team.
In his first event of the day, Mussard reeled in both Oak Ridge and Farragut with an unofficial anchor leg split of 1:54.0 and brought the Trailblazers under eight minutes for a second time this year. The final time was 7:59.78 to Hardin Valley, which set a meet record of 7:52.62.
It didn’t end there.
In the 1,600, Mussard sat in second place for most of the race, but blasted the final 250 meters and opened up a four-second gap in the same span.
The final time was 4:16.95 with a final lap of 59.7, which currently ranks him second in the country in the event for a freshman.
The national freshman leader as of Saturday evening is Micah Blomker of Shawnee Mission North (Kansas), who turned a 4:16.01 at a home meet on May 7.
And he still wasn’t done.
In the grueling 800, Mussard again toyed with his competition and took off with close to 300 to go after opening in 59. His final lap was around 56.8 and his final time was 1:56.46.
Not to be outdone was junior teammate Conner Wingfield, who turned the 3,200 in an impressive 9:13.96 for the win after going through the first half in 4:45.
DEGRACE WAS GRACEFUL
Dobyns-Bennett freshman Samantha Degrace — who is on track to be the next great athlete to come from the school — dominated her signature event in the 100 hurdles and won in 15.70 seconds.
She also won the high jump in a jump-off with a final clearance of 5-2.
Degrace was also part of the Lady Indians 4x200 relay team that will be going to Rockvale as D-B finished third with a time of 1:44.09.
Not a bad day for a freshman at her first sectional meet.
ARRINGTON WINS CONVINCINGLY
Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington is no stranger to crossing the finish line all by her lonesome.
In the 1,600, she won easily with a sparkling personal best of 4:58.20, which beats her own school record by almost a second. Her next closest competitor was six seconds behind.
In the 3,200, Arrington consistently ran laps of around 80 to 81 seconds and turned in a 10:45.83, which was 20 seconds ahead of second.
SEASONED VETERAN
Sullivan South senior Madison Cowan finished second in the long jump (18-1.5) and third in the triple jump (35-9.5) while nursing a sore ankle.
She hopes to be ready to go in time for Thursday’s pentathlon competition at Austin-Peay, but she knows that Saturday’s meet was a huge weight off of her shoulders.
DOUBLE-DIPPING
Daniel Boone junior thrower Eli Penix finally had a breakthrough day in the discus and he followed it up later in the shot put.
His winning throw of 161-4 in the discus shattered his own personal best by 12 feet and broke the previous Boone school record by over eight feet.
In the shot put, he again saved his best throw, heaving the 12-pound ball shot 56-7, which again beat his personal best by over a foot.
BLAZING SPEED
Even though Luke Mussard was the star of the local show, Bearden senior sprinter Christian Langlois was unquestionably the biggest draw.
In the 100, Langlois scorched the field in a scintillating 10.45 seconds, which beat the previous meet record of Jadon Short (Oak Ridge) that had stood for 10 years at 10.60.
In the 4x100 relay, the Bulldogs were back in fifth going into the anchor, but Langlois came to the rescue and rallied his team to get runner-up honors.
The 200 was equally as impressive as he broke away, made up the stagger within the first turn and came home with a time of 21.67 seconds.