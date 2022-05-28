MURFREESBORO — Clarksville defeated Daniel Boone for the second time in five days to end Daniel Boone’s run in the TSSAA Class 4A softball championships.
The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a four-run lead on its way to a 7-2 win in the losers’ bracket final Saturday at Starplex Field No. 4.
Daniel Boone (39-10) finished third in the state, the program’s best since the 2012 state runner-up season.
“This group battled hard all year. You really don’t know how hard it is get down here,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Being here back-to-back years and then getting knocked in the losers’ bracket the first night here, they fought back to get back to the top-three teams in the state.
“I can’t say enough about them. I’m so proud of them. It’s one of those bunches you will always remember with how fun they are to be around. They really pulled for each other and grew as a team.”
The speed of the Lady Wildcats (36-11) made it a tough matchup. After winning 9-4 over Boone on Tuesday, they scored the first four runs of Saturday's game. Ironically, it was a power shot, a three-run home run by Abby Chappell, which proved to be the final blow to Boone’s chances.
Clarksville had 13 hits overall with lead-off batter Aree Collins going 4 for 4 with two runs scored. Chappell had the three RBIs and three runs scored. Carlie Sheets had two hits and drove in two runs.
Senior pitcher Emberly Nichols, an Austin Peay signee, was the winning pitcher in both Boone games. She had eight strikeouts, while allowing four hits and two walks in a complete-game performance.
“It wasn’t in the cards today,” Jenkins said. “We couldn’t get that big hit with runners in scoring position the first couple of innings. I thought the team that drew first blood had a really good chance. Maggie (Hillman) had a good start pitching into the fourth inning, but we couldn’t get the hit with runners on.”
They finally got the hit in the sixth inning when Savannah Jessee launched a massive two-run blast over center field. It also scored Kayleigh Quesinberry to close to a 4-2 deficit. Jessee had a strong day at the plate, reaching base all three at-bats including a single to left field in the fourth inning.
“She’s a great riseball pitcher and she had worked up in the zone the whole time,” Jessee said. “The first pitch was slightly up and I was like, ‘I’m going for it. I have nothing to lose.’ I went all in and it went over. The next time, I saw the change-up and got barrel on it. The home run it just happened.”
Against the best base-running team which Boone faced all season, the senior catcher also threw out two runners at second base.
“They’re a quick, fast team, very aggressive with the small ball,” said Jessee, who has signed with Liberty. “They’re really good stealing and with the fake bunts, drawing the bat back. But, I saw them going and was able to get them out.”
Hillman went the first 3 2/3 innings in the circle with freshman Ava Saul going the last 2 1/3 innings.
Audrey Moorhouse and Riley Brinn finished off good state tournaments with a pair of doubles. Moorhouse’s double came in the first inning, while Brinn led off the final inning with a double.
SENIOR CLASS
Saturday’s game spelled the end of the high school careers for a special group of seniors. The half-dozen included University of Tennessee signees Brylee Mesusan and Camryn Sarvis. Others were: Suzie Chatman, Hillman, Brinn and Jessee.
“They’ve put a big stamp on our program. We’re losing six quality individuals, good players but also good people,” Jenkins said. “Several of them are playing at the next level and all will be successful in the future.”