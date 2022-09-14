It’s the biggest game of the season thus far for Daniel Boone, and the Trailblazers are hopeful it will take place Friday night.
But until the game kicks off and finishes with the lights burning, the long road to this point has left Trailblazers athletic director Danny Good only cautiously optimistic.
The school was scheduled to flip the switch Wednesday night as a trial run.
“The way this has gone with deadlines not being met, I’m trying to be positive,” Good said Wednesday morning. “If they come on (Wednesday night), I will feel confident going into Friday.”
The struggles began as Daniel Boone was working on installing its new turf field earlier this year. Problems were discovered with the wiring for the lights, and the school eventually decided to replace the lights altogether.
Delays and problems caused Boone to play its first two home games on Saturday afternoons. The Trailblazers played their third home game at East Tennessee State University’s Greene Stadium last week.
With Morristown West coming to Hale Stadium for a game that will go a long way toward deciding the Region 1-5A championship, this seems like a good time to get back on track. Boone is ranked No. 6 in the state while the Trojans stand at No. 10.
“Morristown West is one of the top teams in the state and it’s a big region game,” Good said. “It’s huge. And it’s a big deal for our community.”
Losing the Friday night home games put stress on Daniel Boone as a school.
“There are so many moving parts to a high school football game,” Good said. “It’s not just the student-athletes participating in the games, and their families. It’s coaching preparation, trainer, team doctor, EMS, dance team, cheerleading, band, concessions, gate workers, security, and I’m probably missing some things. They all play a part in pulling off a Friday night.
“I got over being frustrated a long time ago. We’ve just been trying to put the kids in the best position to be successful.”
Good said once the lights are in working order, there’s still more to do. The school has to learn how to use them, which is more complicated than flipping a switch.
“The representatives (from Musco lighting) will be here Thursday morning,” Good said. “They will go through the operation end of things. With the new lighting systems, you have the light shows and playing to music. Those are the things where we will have to get training. I don’t think we will put those into play Friday. Heaven knows what could happen with us not fully trained. You could have hiccups.”
David Crockett, which has been in the same situation as Boone, is next in line to get the lights up and running. Good said the crew will move over to Jonesborough, possibly as early as Friday.