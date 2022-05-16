Brylee Mesusan is often like an extra international tiebreaker rule for Boone, putting herself on second base with nobody out — before the 10th inning.
The Daniel Boone senior speedster finished a perfect 4 for 4 day by leading off the bottom of the seventh with a hit and stealing second base. Mesusan eventually scored the game-winning run on Kayleigh Quesinberry’s ripped RBI single, giving the Lady Trailblazers a tough — and controversial — 4-3 win over Morristown East in the semifinals of the Region 1-4A softball tournament Monday at Boone’s field.
“There’s no substitute for speed, and we’re glad No. 9 is playing for us,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “When Brylee gets on, and we get her moved, we’ve got as good a chance as anybody of scoring. At tournament time, that’s what you’ve got to do. The further you get and the better the pitching gets, you’re not going to hit four or five homers in a game. You have to execute.”
It was Boone’s third one-win run over the Lady Hurricanes (18-11) this season.
Boone improved to 32-8 and will play host to Dobyns-Bennett, a 6-2 winner over Morristown West, in the region championship game Wednesday at 6 p.m.
FINISHING TOUCH
After East scored three times in the top of the seventh to tie the game, it gave Mesusan an extra at-bat.
“It was definitely nerve racking,” said Mesusan, who scored three runs in the game. “I just knew I had to get on, so I could give us a chance to score. It gave me confidence that we had the top of the order coming up.”
With runners on the corners and nobody out — and the dangerous Maci Masters on deck — East pitcher Kylie Rader didn’t have many options.
Quesinberry stepped on a pitch and crushed it over the left fielder’s head for the game-winning hit.
It was the second straight game Mesusan figured in the game’s final play as she had the game-winning hit in the district championship against Dobyns-Bennett.
CONTROVERSIAL SEVENTH
Boone seemed to be in the rocking chair, heading into the top of the seventh inning with a 3-0 lead.
However, the Lady Hurricanes came to life, getting a two-run double from Emma Pillion to make it 3-2. Keely Shisler followed with a single and the game was tied.
That’s when the disputed play occurred. Jaci Drinnon put down a two-out bunt with a runner on third base. Boone played the ball to first base and the throw beat the runner, but it glanced off the glove of first baseman Kyleigh Bacon and East had a 4-3 lead.
Or did it?
After a discussion, the umpires ruled the runner was out of the running lane and interfered with the throw. The resulting out ended the inning with the scored knotted at 3-3.
East coach Heather Martin said, “From my angle — I didn’t have the best — it looked like my runner was in the runner’s lane. It looked to me like she hit the corner of the bag like she was supposed to, and the play brought the first baseman into the base line.”
QUESINBERRY WAS TOUGH
Not only did Quesinberry go the distance in the circle, she also produced three RBI hits.
“At over 100 pitches, she was on fumes at the end, but she gutted it out with a quality start,” Jenkins said.
Quesinberry allowed six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. At the plate, she finished 3 for 4.
Savannah Jessee added two hits, and Audrey Moorhouse had a hit and two sacrifice bunts. Camryn Sarvis drove in the other run.
D-B ONCE AGAIN
This will be the sixth meeting between Boone and D-B.
Boone won the first two meetings by scores of 8-0 and 3-1 before D-B earned a 3-2 victory. Boone won the postseason games by scores of 10-1 and 11-10.
“We know it was kind of like watching slow-pitch softball the last time,” Jenkins said. “But Wednesday will be playing for a home game for Friday, which is totally different than going down the road, and we know who is down the road.”
The latter reference being to defending state champion Farragut.