KINGSPORT — History has a funny way of repeating itself.
It was one year ago to the day that the Daniel Boone baseball team eliminated Dobyns-Bennett in a district tournament game.
On Tuesday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, the Trailblazers pressed rewind and ousted Dobyns-Bennett in a wild, come-from-behind 9-8 win.
With the win, Boone advances to the District 1-4A finals against Science Hill on Wednesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The ‘Blazers also clinched their second-ever regional tournament berth and first since being in the biggest classification.
“We had a little bit of an auspicious start there,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “It would’ve been awfully easy for us to have folded up and just went away. After last night’s issues and then tonight getting down early like we did, it would have been easy to do.
“We didn’t though and that’s a testament to how resilient this group is. I don’t know if anything fazes them.”
Auspicious would be an understatement to describe Boone’s start.
Dreadful would be more like it.
Boone did not get a single hit for the first two innings until ninth-hole hitter JT Sipos hit a double over the centerfielder’s head in the bottom of the third with two outs.
While on defense, the pitching for Boone walked five of the first seven batters and D-B held a four-run lead after one.
In the second, it didn’t get any better. The Indians scored twice more and it was mostly thanks to a load of stolen bases and increased the lead to 6-0.
The Tribe stole 10 bags on the day, but left nine runners on including the game-winning run at second in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was just a matter of believing that they could do it,” Hagy said. “The potential is there for all of them, but the confidence is not for some. If you don’t have any confidence on the mound, it’s shaky no matter what you do.”
Boone started to get things going in the fourth thanks to a leadoff double by Hudson York and some big timely hits by Brayden Blankenship.
The cardiac group from Gray took the lead in the top of the seventh when Jackson Leonard drove in a pair of runs on a triple to right field.
On the play, D-B outfielder Will Ritz ran into the metal wall and was motionless for a few moments, but he remained in the game after being checked out by the athletic trainers.
Blankenship ended the day going 2-for-4 with four RBIs while York was 3-for-4 one RBI. Sipos also notched two hits.
“Brayden had been struggling all year long and by his own admission, he’s not hit it well,” Hagy said. “We thought with the heat that (Jake) Timbes brings and Brayden being a fastball hitter, all he had to do was get a hold of one because he’s got a lot of pop.
“Anywhere else, he’s probably got a home run or two tonight.”
D-B starting pitcher and Belmont signee Jake Timbes gave it all he had in his final prep game, throwing 119 pitches while lasting 5⅔ and striking out 11.
Isaac Hale was the only D-B player with multiple hits, notching two along with a pair of RBIs. Lack of hitting with runners in scoring position again plagued the Tribe, going 3-for-14.
“When we quit scoring, anything could happen,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “I hate it for our guys, but Boone had guys that swung the bats tonight. Hats off to them.
“I appreciate all of our eight seniors. This is one team that had great attitudes all the way through and I can’t thank them enough for that.”