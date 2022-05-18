Big, bad powerful Boone can bunt, too.
Head coach Jeremy Jenkins can pencil in a lineup with power all over the place, but it was small ball that ended Wednesday’s nip-and-tuck thriller.
Kyleigh Bacon’s walk-off, suicide- squeeze bunt single over the pitcher’s head lifted Daniel Boone to a 5-4 win over Dobyns-Bennett for the Region 1-4A softball championship at the Lady Trailblazers’ field.
“Doing the little things really paid off at the end,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “The thing about our team that I’ve harped on, everybody talks about the big players — and we’ve got some talented players — but we’ve got a deep group. We’ve got young kids who are talented and can do some things.”
The third consecutive postseason walk-off win sent Boone (33-8) into the sectional round with home-field advantage. The Lady Trailblazers will play Maryville Heritage (21-14) on Friday at 6 p.m. with a berth in the state tournament at stake. It should be noted that six of Heritage’s losses came against defending state champion Farragut.
Meanwhile, the Lady Indians (27-17) face the difficult task of traveling to play Farragut, which will enter with a record of 38-3.
Head coach Andy Hubbard said the loss to Boone, D-B’s fifth in six meetings, was tough to take.
“It was disappointing,” Hubbard said. “We played our hearts out and came up short. I hate it for the kids.”
THREE YOUNG STANDOUTS
Youth paved the way for the Lady Trailblazers as sophomores Josie Jenkins and Bacon, along with freshman Ava Saul, all came up big.
Bacon delivered in the clutch, but not with power. She was asked to bunt. And while she may not have done it the orthodox way, her popped bunt cleared Hannah Frye in the circle and landed in no-man’s land as Riley Croley raced home with the game-winning run.
“I struggled all day at the plate,” Bacon said. “But I had to do what the coach asked me to do. If that’s a bunt, that’s what it takes. I had the heart and grit to get it done.”
Bacon’s hit was set up because of Jenkins’ big hit the inning before. With two outs and runners on first and second, Jenkins hit a rope down the third-base line to tie the game at 4-4.
“(D-B pitcher Hannah) Frye tries to get ahead in the count real early, and then she works away,” Jenkins said. “I always get behind in the count, so I decided to jump on the first pitch and see what happens.”
As for Saul, she had thrown only a few bread crumbs worth of varsity innings this year. But it didn’t look like it the way she tamed D-B’s tough lineup. Saul worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and no runs with four strikeouts and zero walks.
“I knew I had to come in and do what I needed to do for the team,” Saul said. “I had to fight and everything else.”
Jeremy Jenkins said, “She has played enough competitive softball, to be a pitcher it doesn’t faze her much. What a game by her, keeping us in it.”
FIRST STRIKE AND RESPONSE
Daniel Boone cracked the scoreboard first, getting a two-run single off the bat of Savannah Jessee in the bottom of the first inning.
The lead remained until D-B’s Hailey Porter ripped a line-drive, two-run homer over the left field fence to tie the game in the top of the third inning.
In the fourth inning, the Lady Indians took the lead thanks to a bases-loaded walk by Porter and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Frye.
Boone cut it to 4-3 in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single by Audrey Moorhouse.
TOUGH LOSS
The Lady Indians got a big day from Porter, their leadoff hitter. She finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Catie Zani added two hits as did Haigan Depew.
Frye was terrific in the circle, but unable to overcome some defensive miscues. She worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs, but only three were earned — and two of those came on a wind-aided bloop hit. She walked two and struck out eight.
“Hannah was great,” Hubbard said. “You couldn’t ask for more. I’m very proud of her.”