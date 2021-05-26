MURFREESBORO — It was a shame someone had to lose Wednesday’s Class AAA softball state tournament game between Daniel Boone and Siegel.
Boone took the lead in the top of the ninth inning thanks to a solo home run by Savannah Jessee, but it wasn’t enough.
Siegel leadoff hitter Reagan Duran came to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and hit a walk-off double that plated two runs and eliminated Boone, 3-2.
“At home, we don’t ever see pitching like we see down here and we struggled with it,” said senior Emma Robinette. “We pulled through some times, but we weren’t able to pull it out today.
“It’s been great to play softball at Boone. The team is like a family and the coaches treat us like our kids. It’s been a great ride these last four years.”
Suzie Chapman took the hard-luck loss for the Lady ’Blazers, throwing a complete game and shutting down one of the state’s most potent offenses for seven out of nine frames.
She tossed 129 pitches, only striking out one but keeping the Lady Stars off-balance all day. Siegel entered the state tournament with a record of 34-1, but fell to Dyer County earlier in the day.
Mary Bradley took the win for the Lady Stars, throwing 120 pitches and striking out 12.
“Suzie pitched her tail off and that was two good teams going at it in an elimination game,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Our kids did not quit and they played as hard as they could.
“What a way for our kids to play. That game was a perfect example of what our year has been — you could have written us off against Siegel, but our kids played their hearts out and almost came up with it.”
Siegel struck first in the opening frame thanks to an RBI single that drove in Lexi Medlock from third.
Boone (35-13) responded in the fourth when Robinette took Mary Bradley deep to left field and knotted the game at one.
“I got two strikes to start and then she started throwing me balls,” Robinette said. “I knew to lay off those because I had been swinging at junk lately. When it got to be a 3-2 count, I knew it was going to be something decent. When I saw it coming, I just let it loose.”
Jenkins’ squad is young as McKenna Dietz, Dannah Persinger and Robinette are the only seniors on the 16-girl roster.
“The future is bright and we’re very excited,” Jenkins concluded.
LADY BLAZERS FALL TO SUMMIT
In the opening game, the Lady Trailblazers lost 5-2 to Summit.
Boone left seven runners on base, including multiple instances with bases-loaded situations.
“Anytime you get this far, you’re going to see some really good pitching,” Jenkins said. “We left way too many runners on. We left five on in two innings alone and had the bases loaded in both the second and third.”
Boone only accounted for three hits off of pitchers Lily Kate Richards and Elena Escobar. The Lady ’Blazers struck out 12 times.
“When (Escobar) came in, we knew what we were getting,” Jenkins said. “She’s been their ace all year. We got two hits off of Escobar, but we struck out 12 times in the game and that’s way too many.
“Maggie (Hillman) pitched her guts out and it was great for her to get experience. If we could get a hit here and there, it might’ve been a different game.”
In the fifth, Brylee Mesusan reached thanks to a bunt single and got second on a throwing error by the pitcher. Maci Masters was up next and walked.
Mesusan scored later on a Camryn Sarvis RBI single and Jessee followed with a grounder up the middle.
Masters scored and pulled Boone to within one run, but the Lady Spartans added two runs in the bottom of the sixth.