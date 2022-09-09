Daniel Boone beat Elizabethton with special teams and defense.
Ben Shrewsbury’s punt to the 1-yard line in the first quarter set up the game’s only touchdown as the Trailblazers earned a hard-fought 7-0 high school football win over the Cyclones at ETSU’s Greene Stadium on Friday night.
It was Boone’s first victory over Elizabethton since 2012, and just its third in 37 meetings.
“It’s big,” Trailblazers’ head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “It’s not a conference game, but it’s a pride game. Elizabethton was a two-time defending champion, and Coach (Shawn) Witten does a great job. I thought they played hard, but our kids were not going to be denied.”
The Trailblazers, who have allowed a total of only seven points this season, improved to 4-0. The Cyclones, who have scored a total of only seven points this season, fell to 0-3 for their first three-game losing streak since 2008.
THE PLAY
It started with a beautiful punt by Shrewsbury, who is considered one of the best kickers in the state. The ball landed at the 8-yard line, bounced twice and was downed inside the 1-yard line by Kaiden Murphy.
“It’s what we aim to do, pin inside the 5-yard line on those short little punts,” said Shrewsbury, who averaged 43.4 yards on five punts. “My team did a good job of recovering it. As a team we do it at least once or twice every practice.”
On the next play, Boone’s Henry Hamlin hit Cyclones running back Cade Russell in the end zone. But Russell broke the tackle and managed to get the ball back out across the goal line.
On the next play, Russell lost his footing as he took the handoff. The ball came loose as Russell fell to the turf, and Dalton Cloyd scooped up the loose ball.
“We blocked down, and I saw the ball on the ground and I knew I had to get it,” Cloyd said. “I was fighting for the ball. I had somebody trying to rip my arm, but I believe I came out a little bit stronger.”
Jenkins said it was simple Boone football.
“It wasn’t anything great, we just did what we do,” Jenkins said.
THE REST OF THE GAME
Boone spent most of the contest getting a few yards here and there from Aiden Riner. The beast back carried 25 times for 87 yards.
That was most of the Trailblazers’ offense against a stingy and determined Cyclones’ defense, which surrendered only 132 yards on 38 plays.
But the Cyclones couldn’t get much going themselves. They gained 144 yards on 34 rushing attempts with Nate Stephens leading the way, totaling 95 yards on 17 carries.
The air support wasn’t there, however, as eight completions netted only 39 yards.
ONE LAST CHANCE
Elizabethton’s best drive came late in the fourth quarter. Starting at their own 30, the Cyclones drove for a first down at Boone’s 21-yard line.
But a big third-down sack by Boone’s Luke Scott left the Cyclones with fourth and 18 to go. The pass into the end zone fell incomplete with under two minutes to go, and Boone ran out the clock.
“We played hard all day long,” Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said. “The guys fought their tails off. You get to this point, and it really hurts. It’s disappointing.
“The defense played another spectacular game. We held in there to the end. We have to get back to work and get better.”
UP NEXT
Elizabethton plays host to Grainger next week while the Trailblazers have one of their biggest region games of the season, at home against Morristown West.