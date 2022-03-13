It looks like the Big Five Conference in softball should begin as a two-horse race.
But Daniel Boone and Dobyns-Bennett should hear footsteps throughout the season.
Here is the predicted order of finish:
1. Daniel Boone, 2. Dobyns-Bennett, 3. Science Hill, 4. David Crockett, 5. West Ridge
DANIEL BOONE
Coming off a state tournament appearance and returning key players, the Lady Trailblazers are primed for a good season with what is likely the deepest lineup of Division I players in Northeast Tennessee softball history.
Boone has four players already ticketed for the top level of college ball with shortstop Camryn Sarvis (Tennessee), outfielder Brylee Mesusan (Tennessee) and catcher Savannah Jessee (Liberty) making it official. The area’s top home-run threat, junior third baseman Maci Masters, has committed to Virginia Tech. And sophomore first baseman Kyleigh Bacon, another big-time home run threat, has a chance to join the Division I parade down the road.
Jessee is one of the area’s top defensive players and second baseman Josie Jenkins is also slick with the glove.
In the circle, head coach Jeremy Jenkins will have three choices: seniors Maggie Hillman and Suzie Chatman, and junior Kaleigh Quesinberry.
“I really like the makeup of this team,” Jeremy Jenkins said. “We will rely on speed, pitching and defense. Mesusan, Audrey Moorhouse and Riley Brinn will be the table setters in the lineup. We want to be playing our best at tournament time.”
DOBYNS-BENNETT
With Julianne Tipton back in the circle, and Sophie Dean and Hannah Frye providing depth, the Lady Indians should be able to hold down their opponents’ ability to score runs.
“We are hoping for a good year,” D-B head coach Andy Hubbard said. “We have a team that loves to play the game. They work hard.”
The top hitters for the Tribe include Tipton, who will also play first base, and junior outfielder Hagan Depew. Senior second baseman Emma Allgood is another hitting weapon.
Hubbard said the top defensive players are freshman shortstop Haley Porter, junior third baseman Savannah Hutchins, and sophomore catcher Payton Moore.
“The conference should be good,” Hubbard said. “I think it will be a battle each game.”
SCIENCE HILL
One of the area’s best strikeout artists, senior Bree Presnell, returns to the circle for the Lady Hilltoppers.
She will get help from senior Zoey Cooper and junior Madi Holstein.
At the dish, Science Hill will count on Abigail Taylor (Sr., utility), Presnell (ss) and freshman third baseman Maddie Diamond to lead the way.
Lady Hilltoppers’ first-year head coach Megan Harmon said the defense would be anchored by Taylor.
“This year is all about building trust, adapting to change, and staying positive,” Harmon said. “With an entirely new coaching staff, the team is learning to adjust and trust the process. Our girls have great attitudes and an incredible work ethic. They have set high standards for themselves and are focused on achieving their goals.”
DAVID CROCKETT
It should be a good lineup for the Lady Pioneers this season with senior catcher Ashlyn Dulaney leading the way.
Other good sticks include juniors Sydney Hodges, Marin Simpkins, Rhyan Massey and Kristen Lowery.
In the circle, head coach Carla Weems will hand the ball to sophomore Cara Wilson and freshman Karly Honeycutt with Gabbi Oaks also in the mix.
The top defensive players are Dulaney at catcher, Hodges in center field, Addi Greene at shortstop and Kristen Lowery in left field.
“My hopes are for my team to grow this season,” Weems said. “We are very young but have a group of seven upperclassman who will lead our team to a lot of success. Ashlyn Dulaney brings a big bat to the plate and we look to follow her. There are some great young athletes on this team.”
WEST RIDGE
It’s the first year of the program, but head coach Bill Wagner and the Lady Wolves are ready to hit the ground running.
“We are going to have to be scrappy and fight for runs,” Wagner said. “We will use the full bullpen each game as we may not have a main player to be the ‘horse,’ so we will use the whole stable.
“Besides being the best we can be based on where the bar is now, building a culture and foundation for years to come is our goal.”
Making up the pitching stable are junior Madison Chapman, freshman Victoria Browder, sophomore Camille Nottingham, and junior Anna Grove.
At the dish, freshman outfielder Lily Frazier, Chapman (who also plays third base), and senior shortstop Bradlie Warner lead the way. Warner is also the team’s best defensive player and will also see action in the outfield.