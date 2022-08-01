Short-term inconveniences are part of the long-term benefits for David Crockett and Daniel Boone.
The endgame will be brand-new, state-of the-art football stadiums — possibly ready for 2023 season — for each of the Washington County rivals.
Both schools welcomed the installation of artificial turf for this season, but a complication with lighting will cause each to deal with schedule changes.
Daniel Boone’s season- opening game against South Greene will be played on Saturday (Aug. 20) with kickoff scheduled for noon. David Crockett’s season-opening contest, originally scheduled to be at home, will be played at Sullivan East on Aug. 19.
Also, the Pioneers’ Week 2 contest against Kentucky’s Letcher County will be played Aug. 26 at Unicoi County’s field in Erwin.
When the turf was being installed, problems were discovered with the wiring for the lights.
“The wiring was over 50 years old,” Boone athletic director Danny Good said. “It was coated with an old insulation that had decayed. When the wind blows, you can hear the wiring inside of the poles. The most important thing is making sure our kids are in a safe environment.”
With the safety issue at the forefront, both schools decided to go with new lighting.
“After comparing what it would cost to replace versus purchasing new light, we decided the best decision was to go ahead and purchase new lights,” Crockett athletic director Josh Kite said.
Installing new lights is a process that takes time, and that means Boone and Crockett can’t play under the lights for a period of time.
“They started on the wiring work (Monday),” Good said. “The new lights are expected to be on campus Aug. 30. The contractors said they feel confident they can do 1 1/2 poles a day. So we are still planning to play our Sept. 2 home game against Cherokee at night. Option two would be Saturday night (Sept. 3). Option three would be another Saturday day game.”
The Trailblazers are at West Ridge in Week 2, but their Week 4 game is also at home against Elizabethton — a contest the Trailblazers’ athletic program definitely wants to be at night.
“Your region games are the most important because your No. 1 goal is to win the region,” Good said. “But from a financial standpoint, that’s why we play Elizabethton. Whenever Elizabethton comes to town it’s a good gate. And it has been one of the closest games for them over the past three seasons.”
Even though Crockett will be playing on someone else’s field in its first two games, the Pioneers act as the home team from a gate-receipt standpoint. Crockett didn’t have a lot of leeway for playing Letcher County at home.
“If we played at 11 or 12 o’clock on Saturday, they would have to get up at 5 a.m. for the 2 1/2-hour drive and have time to get ready for the game,” Kite said. “We needed an alternative site, and we were fortunate that (Unicoi County director of schools) John English and (athletic director) Chris Bogart stepped up and helped out.
“And we weren’t opposed to playing Sullivan East on Saturday and keeping it at our field, but (the Patriots) had conflicts for that day so we worked it out.”
Both Good and Kite said they are looking forward to the new stadiums. The current plan is for demolition work to begin once football season is over.
“Right now we can have 1,300 on the home side,” Kite said. “We’re looking to expand that. We have great crowds at Boone and Crockett. You look at the Musket Bowl three or four years ago, and there were 5,500 people. They were standing everywhere.”
Kite said both schools are doing good things for their athletic programs.
“It’s a good time to be in the Washington County school system,” Kite said. “The kids deserve it. They’ve done everything they’ve been asked to do.”