Short-term inconveniences are part of the long-term benefits for David Crockett and Daniel Boone.

The endgame will be brand-new, state-of the-art football stadiums — possibly ready for 2023 season — for each of the Washington County rivals.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video