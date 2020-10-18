There was no looking ahead to the 50th annual Musket Bowl for Daniel Boone and David Crockett on Friday night.
Boone was like a bulldozer in a 59-0 beatdown of Cocke County. Crockett had the ups and downs of a roller coaster, taking a 24-22 win at Tennessee High.
BLAZING THE TRAIL
The Trailblazers (4-3) outgained Cocke County 327-33 yards in total offense and had a 20-4 advantage in first downs. The Boone defense came up with five turnovers. Boone was particularly dominant on the ground, piling up 273 rushing yards and holding the Fighting Cocks to minus-5 yards.
Led by Brennan Blair with 17 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns, the ’Blazers also held a huge advantage in time of possession. Brayden Blankenship got in on the fun with 55 yards and a touchdown.
Hagen Edwards, a sophomore more known for his play at linebacker, also rushed for two touchdowns.
Boone, which used a two-quarterback system last season, has turned the controls over to Jackson Jenkins. The son of head coach Jeremy Jenkins was efficient, completing 4 of 5 passes for 54 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown to Daniel Matherly.
However, the ’Blazers have shown throughout the season they are adept at throwing the ball. Case in point, Boone’s 35-34 win over Greeneville earlier this season. Jenkins completed 12 of 14 passes for 153 yards. He hit Phillip Page for three touchdown passes, including a 7-yard pass with 25 seconds left for the game-winner.
CROCKETT IN DRIVER’S SEAT
The Pioneers (6-2) could win the District 1-5A championship outright after their thrilling victory over the Vikings. They are 3-0 in league play and would hold the tiebreaker over both Tennessee High and Boone with a victory on Friday night.
Edison Gouge kick-started a larger build-up to the Musket Bowl with his 38-yard field goal with 20 seconds left, lifting Crockett to the 24-22 win over Tennessee High.
It came after Prince Kollie had a 35-yard catch to put the Pioneers in position for the winning score. It capped off a back-and-forth battle that saw Crockett race out to a 21-0 lead, only to see Tennessee High storm back and take the lead with 1:32 left in the game.
Kollie, who is committed to Notre Dame, got the best of Tennessee High’s Jaden Keller in a showcase of individual stars. Kollie had 18 carries for 132 yards, including a 79-yard run to give Crockett its first lead.
He also finished with three catches for 104, which included taking a screen pass from Mason Britton and turning it into a 60-yard touchdown play.
Crockett isn’t one-dimensional by any means. Brayden Reid scored two touchdowns in a surprisingly easy 31-7 win over Knox Webb earlier in a game where Britton was 10-of-15 passing. The Pioneers also have a dominant lineman with 6-foot-5, 300-pound Tony Davis.
The rivals have been remarkably similar throughout the season, easily winning the games they’ve been heavily favored in and competitive in their losses. In that regard, it was no surprise both took care of business heading into their historic meeting.
SERIES HISTORY
Boone leads the all-time series 36-13, including last season’s 28-20 victory. Crockett won the first game in the rivalry 74-0 as Sandy Johnson scored eight touchdowns. After Boone reeled off 12 straight wins from 2003-14, the rivalry has been competitive in recent seasons with the ’Blazers winning three of the last five games.