Results

Region 1 Championships

At Daniel Boone HS, Gray

5-kilometers

Tuesday, October 26

Girls Course Record: Jenna Hutchins, Science Hill (17:06.7 in 2020)

Boys Course Record: Ben Varghese, Daniel Boone (15:23.5 in 2016)

Girls (Class AAA)

(Top 3 teams and top five individuals not on qualifying team advance to the state meet)

Team Results

1 David Crockett 49, 2 Science Hill 58, 3 Daniel Boone 64, 4 Dobyns-Bennett 66, 5 Morristown West 129, 6 West Ridge 157, 7 Morristown East 203.

Top 15 Individual Finishers

1 Trinny Duncan (SH) 19:02.6, 2 Kamryn Wingfield (Boone) 19:52.4, 3 Maggie Bellamy (DC) 20:03.0, 4 Breanna Dunn (DC) 20:08.6, 5 Lara O’Neal (SH) 20:14.1, 6 Kailee-Ann Conner (D-B) 20:23.6, 7 Autumn Headrick (D-B) 20:26.9, 8 Ashlynn Roy (DC) 20:34.7, 9 Alysse Rowland (Boone) 20:37.9, 10 Cara Taylor (WR) 20:43.4, 11 Alana Iglesias (SH) 20:55.6, 12 Kerigan Lewis (Boone) 21:03.1, 13 Emily Siner (D-B) 21:10.5, 14 Ashlyn Haas (MoWest) 21:13.0, 15 Emma Baker (D-B) 21:20.1.

Girls (Class A-AA)

(Top 4 teams and top five individuals not on qualifying team advance to the state meet)

Team Results

1 Gatlinburg-Pittman 52, 2 Tennessee High 71, 3 Volunteer 81, 4 Greeneville 103, 5 Sullivan East 107, 6 Elizabethton 132, 7 Cocke County 158, 8 Northview Academy 183, 9 Unicoi County 235, 10 West Greene 236.

Top 15 Individual Finishers

1 Zoe Arrington (THS) 19:16.9, 2 Mandy Lowery (SE) 20:15.8, 3 Lily Stinnett (G-P) 21:25.1, 4 Jaycie Begley (Vol) 21:30.9, 5 Grace Singleton (THS) 22:04.4, 6 Stefani Johnson (G-P) 22:06.4, 7 Jenna Pittman (Cocke) 22:10.6, 8 Isabelle Johnson (UH) 22:41.1, 9 Ellyson Kovacs (THS) 22:52.4, 10 Tillie Trentham (G-P) 22:54.1, 11 Chloe Williford (Gville) 22:59.3, 12 Lillie Bullock (Vol) 23:10.5, 13 Reaghan Curde (Eliz) 23:27.6, 14 Marissa Soulier (UC) 23:29.1, 15 Darla Kammerdiener (Gville) 23:30.1.

Boys (Class AAA)

(Top 3 teams and top five individuals not on qualifying team advance to the state meet)

Team Results

1 Daniel Boone 23, 2 Dobyns-Bennett 68, 3 Science Hill 84, 4 Morristown West 110, 5 Jefferson County 129, 6 David Crockett 174, 7 Sevier County 188, 8 Morristown East 204, 9 West Ridge 246.

Top 15 Individual Finishers

1 Alex Quackenbush (Boone) 16:56.4, 2 Bryson Lewis (Boone) 17:04.8, 3 Dane Sullins (D-B) 17:06.7, 4 Ashton Sheesley (Boone) 17:08.0, 5 Griffin Swinehart (Boone) 17:18.8, 6 Joe Neglia (D-B) 17:23.3, 7 Gideon Erwin (DC) 17:26.2, 8 Lucas Bales (JeffCo) 17:31.1, 9 Owen Johnson (SH) 17:49.8, 10 Adam Heiba (D-B) 17:50.8, 11 Conner Roberts (Boone) 17:51.1, 12 Nick Sexton (MoWest) 17:56.1, 13 Brando Resendiz (MoWest) 18:01.8, 14 Jordan Allen (Boone) 18:04.3, 15 Samuel Cline (Boone) 18:08.8.

Boys (Class A-AA)

(Top 4 teams and top five individuals not on qualifying team advance to the state meet)

Team Results

1 Volunteer 50, 2 Sullivan East 75, 3 Elizabethton 121, 4 Gatlinburg-Pittman 138, 5 Tennessee High 144, 6 Cherokee 158, 7 Greeneville 162, 8 University High 164, 9 West Greene 214, 10 Pigeon Forge 275, 11 Unicoi County 301, 12 Cocke County 303, 13 South Greene 307, 14 Chuckey-Doak 391.

Top 15 Individual Finishers

1 Sam Fulton (G-P) 17:12.5, 2 Ethyn Council (Vol) 17:42.9, 3 Morgan Leach (Gville) 17:43.5, 4 Henry Brooks (Cher) 18:00.9, 5 Chandler Dalton (Washburn) 18:03.5, 6 Braden Williams (UH) 18:04.7, 7 James Shirk (SE) 18:19.4, 8 Riley Vernon (Eliz) 18:20.4, 9 Adrian Nelka-Hernandez (G-P) 18:28.7, 10 Caleb Greene (Vol) 18:28.8, 11 Max Garner (Eliz) 18:32.8, 12 Connor Barnes (PF) 18:42.5, 13 Roman Borghetti-Metz (Vol) 18:47.5, 14 Charlie Wilson (Vol) 18:49.5, 15 Evan Glass (Vol) 18:51.1.