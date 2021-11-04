Daniel Boone and David Crockett are both at home for their first-round football playoff games.
And they face similar challenges.
Boone, a region champion, will play host to Region 2 fourth-seed Knoxville Halls on Friday in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs.
“They are a really talented team that has played a brutal schedule like us,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Our kids are excited and have prepared really well. There’s nothing like playoff football.”
Meanwhile, Crockett will be at home against Sevier County. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“(The Smoky Bears) have been in every game they’ve played this year,” Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said. “They played Knoxville West to a one-point game and had the lead with six minutes to go. It will be a great challenge for us with two contrasting styles.”
In another Class 5A game, Tennessee High travels to take on Knoxville Central.
HALLS (5-5) at BOONE (4-5)
These teams have met twice in the playoffs with Halls winning 42-21 in 2016 and Boone earning a 32-3 victory in 2019.
Trailblazers’ head coach Jeremy Jenkins said this year’s version of the Red Devils presents a three-prong challenge with their offense.
“They have lots of speed and skill,” Jenkins said. “They are a big-play team and have good size. We will have to tackle well, stay in alignment, and take away the big play.”
At the forefront of the Halls’ attack is running back D.J. Hunt. Other key players include receivers Michael Harrop and Camden Johnson along with quarterback Caden Cummings. They also feature Tae Rucker and Nolan Faust.
On defense, Halls likes to force things on opponents.
“They are active, aggressive and like to blitz,” Jenkins said. “We need to win the line of scrimmage.”
SEVIER COUNTY (7-3) at CROCKETT (6-4)
It’s a rematch from last year, when the Pioneers rolled to a 63-35 victory.
Sevier was without standout linebacker Garrett Hawkins in that game, but the Pioneers didn’t have standout running back Brenden Reid. Both were out because of quarantine.
The attack starts for the Smoky Bears with quarterback Collin Shannon, who will be the focus of the Pioneers’ defense.
“He is an absolute baller,” Chandley said. “He gets it done with his arm and legs. By far, he is the best quarterback we will have played this year. He really got after us last year and has had an impressive senior season.”
Chandley said the Bears like to spread the field.
“They throw the ball to multiple guys,” Chandley said. “They have a lot of speed at receiver and two big backs who run hard.”
On defense, Hawkins is the leader.
“He’s their best defender as he was last year,” Chandley said. “We have to make sure we get him blocked.
“They will both blitz and play coverage. They do a good job of keeping you on your toes.”
TENNESSEE HIGH (3-6) at KNOXVILLE CENTRAL (6-3)
It’s a tall order for the Vikings, who have struggled through a season of adversity like none other in their history.
The Bobcats won the state in 2018 and 2019, and reached the quarterfinals in 2020. They haven’t played Tennessee High in the postseason since the quarterfinals in 1972, when the Vikings won 40-12 and eventually earned a second straight state title and a mythical national title.