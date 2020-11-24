Breiydon Gilliam fit in nicely with his new Daniel Boone teammates Tuesday night at the Hardee’s Classic.
Gilliam, a Cherokee transfer, scored 24 points to lead the Trailblazers to a 66-56 win over Cocke County in the 31st annual basketball tournament at David Crockett High School. Gilliam talked about how quickly he and his teammates developed chemistry.
“As soon as I came here, the guys were welcoming with open arms,” Gilliam said. “The coaches and players were great and it’s been awesome. We didn’t play as well as I thought we could, but we got the win so it was a good night overall.”
Gilliam’s performance wasn’t a surprise to Boone coach Chris Brown, although there was one area he thought needed to be corrected.
“You know what you’re going to get with him. He’s physical and goes to the rack,” Brown said. “The one thing we have to correct is his free-throw shooting. He’s going to get to the line a lot and tonight he went 3-for-10. We can’t have that. He’s too good of a ball player and we need him to make those.”
While Gilliam drove to the basket, Nevada Goodwin powered his way inside to 22 points. Crowder Jones added eight points for the winners. Goodwin is a different looking player from last season, putting on 15 pounds of muscle, while still improving his footwork. He credited his dad for working with him.
“My father pushed me all summer,” Goodwin said. “Through this coronavirus, he pushed me. I’ve been trying to play around with my whole game. I try to get the ball, look out and if I see the zone, sometimes I will split straight through it and get a layup. Then with Brey, he’s always cutting and there’s always someone to be found (open).”
Cocke County were up 42-39 at the half, but once Boone took the lead late in the third quarter, the Trailblazers led the rest of the way. Baylor Baxter paced the Fighting Cocks with 13 points, followed by Kerston Jackson with 10 points. Josh Ellis and Brazen Stewart each scored eight.
David Crockett 88, Tri-Cities Christian 66
The host Pioneers left the Eagles in the dust in the late game.
Crockett raced out to a 21-7 lead at the end of one quarter and was up 51-21 at halftime.
Ayden Begley, who transferred back to Crockett for his senior season after he had spent time at Boone, led the team with 24 points. Isaiah Lang and Mason Britton, a pair of guys not long removed from the football field, came through with 22 and 17 points respectively.
Lang, who had five steals, said he was working in the gym, even when he was on the gridiron.
“I’m always working out, every day, even when I’m at home,” Lang said. “I had the football legs and I had to get back to normal.”
Britton’s output included a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter, pushing the lead to 80-49. There was little threat of breaking 100 with the Pioneers playing their junior varsity players most of the fourth quarter.
Clint Pierce also hit double figures with 13 points.
Jamar Livingston provided the bulk of Tri-Cities’ scoring with 39 points. Abraham Gwelke added 10 points.
South Greene 47, Unicoi County 46
Ty Bailey scored 21 points, including a game-winning basket with eight seconds left, as the Rebels rallied past the Blue Devils. Unicoi County turned the ball over on the other end of the court as time expired.
Luke Myers, fresh off the football field, added 10 points to the Rebels’ cause. Unicoi County never trailed until the final 20 seconds. Eli Johnson paced the Blue Devils with 15 points. Robbie O’Dell scored 12, all coming on 3-point goals.
“We were supposed to contain the basketball, but that didn’t beat us,” Unicoi coach John Good said. “We didn’t come ready to play for whatever reason and didn’t hit our free throws. It was just the straw that broke the camel’s back when he drove to the basket.”
GIRLS
Cocke County 66, Volunteer 58
The Lady Red took advantage of the Lady Falcons’ knocking down just 8-of-23 free throws, including 10 misses in the second half.
Kenady Knittel was Volunteer’s leading scorer with 23 points. Aayliah Crawley and Audrey Evans each finished with 10 points and Atlee Dean netted nine.
Cameron Halcomb matched Knittel’s production with 23 points for Cocke County. Sydney Clevenger totaled 14 point and Page Nehammer ended with a dozen.