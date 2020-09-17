GRAY — A big night from Daniel Boone volleyball’s big hitters led to a 3-1 win (25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20) on Thursday night over Dobyns-Bennett.
The Lady Trailblazers keep their unblemished league mark intact, improving to 8-0 and clinching at least a share of the Big 6 Conference title.
“We came out, played well and we knew what was at stake,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said. “This kind of gives us a little bit of a cushion going into the last two conference games. We still made way too many errors, though. We had 28 errors and that’s too many against good teams.”
Riley Brandon led the way with 13 kills for Boone while Dannah Persinger had 10 kills and five blocks.
Senior setter McKenna Dietz nearly racked up another triple-double, finishing with nine kills, 30 assists and 18 digs.
The defense for Boone (13-3) was scrappy all night, getting to hard-hit balls by the Lady Indians and keeping the point alive.
Sophomore libero Allie Davis — who has progressively played better all year — finished with 20 digs while Riley Brinn notched 11 digs and nine kills.
“Riley Brandon, I feel like, is getting better and better,” Baker said. “She’s getting smarter and she can see the holes without someone having to tell her. That’s what makes her a good hitter.”
The Tribe, which was swept in the Buck Van Huss Dome in their first meeting, played much better and kept the match close, but the quick offense from Boone was a little too much in the end.
“We found our rhythm in the fourth game and we came back, but what it really came down to was them running a quick offense,” D-B coach Patricia Dygert said. “We’re smarter now and we know how to react to what is happening. I still think we’re fighters, but it just took us until that third set to find that rhythm.”
Senior outside hitter Zoie Larkins notched 14 kills and 16 digs for D-B while Meg Maynor tallied 10 kills. Inari Phillips and Whitley Maupin chipped in on the offense as well, finishing with nine and eight kills, respectively.
On defense, Rachel Falin led the way with 35 digs, while Jessie Odle chalked up 15 digs and 25 assists and Carly Wilson tallied 13 digs. Dakota Vaiese contributed 18 assists for the Lady Indians.
“(D-B) is a whole lot better than they were the last time we played,” Baker said. “They’re faster, smarter, quicker and they played well.”