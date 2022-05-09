GRAY — On a night that featured everything under the sun, including 25 total runs, it was a fresh-faced pitcher everyone was talking about when Monday’s District 1-4A elimination baseball game ended at Clarence Mabe Field.
With David Crockett seemingly about to complete a miracle comeback, a superstar in the making named Graham Jones rescued Daniel Boone and secured a 13-12 victory, keeping the Trailblazers’ season alive.
Jones, a 6-foot-4 freshman, struck out veterans Jacob Ayers and Ethan Swift with the bases loaded to get the final two outs and save the Trailblazers from what would’ve been a colossal collapse.
Bringing gas that Crockett couldn’t touch, Jones put his foot down.
“I had to man up and get it done,” the 6-foot-4, 180-pound Jones said.
Boone led 12-0 after two innings before having to hang on for its life, literally.
As it is, the ‘Blazers (12-21) live to travel to Dobyns-Bennett in another elimination game on Tuesday — this time with a Region 1-4A berth on the line.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and I learned a long time ago not to apologize for a win and I’ll not start now,” said drained Boone coach Scott Hagy. “That’s a win and we’re advancing, and that’s all that matters.”
The Pioneers, meanwhile, saw their season end with an 11-22 record.
“That might hurt more than it would have if it’d been over in the fifth,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “But that’s this bunch ... they don’t quit. I haven’t been around many teams that would have made that a game, but we had a shot. It speaks of the character and what kind of good kids they are.”
THE COMEBACK
Up 13-1 and needing just three outs to get the win, Boone committed five errors in the fifth inning to help Crockett score eight times, making it a 13-9 game.
Jobe Hanneken then blasted a two-run home run in the sixth to cut the margin to 13-11 with nobody out. Boone reliever Zach Zuchlke managed to escape the inning with no more damage, and Jones was summoned to pitch the seventh.
The lanky right-hander had his issues, walking in a run with four base on balls sandwiched around a strikeout. But with the game hanging in the balance, Jones overmatched a pair of dangerous hitters to seal the deal.
“Nerves got the best of me there for a little bit,” Jones said. “I knew I was facing two good batters and I just had to be a bulldog. I just went with my best pitch (fastball) all inning. Nobody was touching it, so... I’m glad it worked out.”
The future looks mighty bright for Jones.
“There’s no doubt, it’s electric,” Hagy said of his 15-year-old. “The last two outings he’s had have just been phenomenal. Now tonight was a little shaky, but this is a big stage for a young freshman to step up in that circumstance.
“It wasn’t overly pretty, especially there at the end. But the bottom line is we won and we get to play another day.”
ALL BOONE EARLY
Crockett control problems — four walks and four hit batsmen — fueled Boone’s early offense, good for seven runs in the first and five more in the second.
While Crockett losing pitcher Mason Grindstaff and reliever Michael Rice struggled mightily to find the zone, Boone received a two-run double from J.T. Sipos, a solo home run from Brojan Jones and RBI singles by Zuchlke and Tim McGonigle to gain its early stronghold.
Brogan Jones finished with two of Boone’s nine hits and four RBIs. Zuchlke had two hits and two RBIs, and Aiden Roller, Slader Tinker and Hudson York all contributed an RBI as well. York’s lone hit was a solo home run in the third, upping the Trailblazer lead to 13-1.
Roller started and got the victory, allowing eight runs in his 4 1/3 innings.
CROCKETT LEADERS
Hanneken had two of Crockett’s seven hits and had four RBIs. Garrett Leonard, Caleb Bradburn, Brenden Reid and Noah Oster all produced an RBI for the Pioneers.
Hayden Osburn, the third Pioneer reliever, kept Boone quiet while Crockett worked its way back, allowing only one baserunner the last three innings.