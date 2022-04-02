Local athletes remembered one of their own Saturday at the Tri-Cities Track Classic at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Before the running events, the meet was dedicated to Milligan University athlete Eli Cramer, who was tragically hit by a car and killed Thursday while out for a run with teammates.
Cramer was a two-time NAIA All-American cross country runner. There was a moment of silence for Cramer and stickers were handed out to coaches and athletes to wear in his memory.
Daniel Boone, powered by its middle distance runners and thrower Eli Penix, captured the boys championship. The Trailblazers outdistanced host Science Hill 121.5 to 104.5 in the team standings. Blacksburg (Virginia) was the girls champion by a 167.5 to 106.5 margin over Volunteer.
Levi Streeval doubled up for Boone with wins in the 800 and 1,600 meters. He finished the 800 in 1:56.09, four seconds ahead of teammate Conner Wingfield at 2:00.43. His winning time in the 1,600 was 4:17.47, over three seconds ahead of Abingdon’s Isaac Thiessen and Wingfield.
Penix was easily the winner in the boys discus with a throw of 168 feet, 2 inches. He also finished second in the shot put with his heave of 57 feet, 5 inches.
Science Hill got off to a strong start in the running events with wins in both the boys and girls 4x800-meter relays.
The boys team of Nate Powell, Keller Eddins, Ben Hodshon and Jack Emmert ran 8:40.57 to win by nearly three seconds over the runner-up team from Boone. On the girls’ side, Lauren Yobst, Courtland Graves, Arwyn Teal and Lara O’Neal teamed to win by 13 seconds over Blacksburg.
Science Hill’s girls also won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Ella Adams, Anna Smith, Niyah Jones and Meggie Powell teamed to run 1:48.93 in the 4x200. The same quartet went 4:17.62 for the 4x400 victory.
Another boys winner for the ‘Toppers was Emmett Watson in the long jump with a distance of 21 feet and 1½ inches.
Volunteer swept the girls hurdles with Sara Winegar at 17.28 seconds in the 100 meters and Emily Christian in the 330 at 49.34 seconds. Those two also teamed with Alyssa Chappell and Taylor Castle to win the 4x100 relay at 51.68 seconds.
Jayme Peay of Providence Academy tied with Daniel Boone’s Landon Carrico at 6-foot-2 on the boys high jump, but won on the number of attempts.
Other individual champions included: Hayden Wesley of David Crockett going 41 feet, 6½ inches in the boys triple jump, Austin Riner of West Ridge winning the 110 hurdles at 16.27 seconds and Riley Houseright of Gate City with a heave of 35 feet, seven inches in the girls shot put.