MURFREESBORO — Small in numbers, but big in toughness and grit, the Daniel Boone boys track and field team put on one memorable performance at the TSSAA Class AAA state championships Thursday at Dean A. Hayes Stadium. The top eight in each event earned all-state honors.
The Trailblazers, with only seven athletes competing and six scoring, finished as the team runner-up with 64 points.
Memphis Central, which had eight boys competing in mostly sprinting and jumping events, won with 112 points.
Brentwood won the girls title with 68 points over runner-up Memphis Central (59).
Boone’s second-place showing is the highest for a Northeast Tennessee boys squad since Dobyns-Bennett was runner-up in 1996.
“This is a special group and we’ve had a lot of special groups come through here,” Daniel Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “This is one of those that really sets up there at the top. I’ve got to give so much credit to the coaching staff that we have and to all the administration that has backed this program for so many years. This is really a culmination of that.”
DISTANCE SWEEP
The weather wreaked havoc in the early session, but around 3 p.m. local time, the clouds cleared and the meet did not go into any delays once the running events began.
The distance crew showed out in a big way for Jeffers’ squad, starting off with the 4x800-meter relay quartet of Bryson Lewis, Conner Wingfield, Alex Quackenbush and Levi Streeval successfully defending their state title by running 7:57.81.
“We decided to gauge it off of how far we were behind the leaders and they were within striking distance,” Streeval said. “Once I got the baton, it was game over.”
Not too long after, Streeval was back to work in the 1,600. The senior middle-distance king bided his time and had a big kick to win the event in 4:13.93.
He had to edge out cross country state champion Miles Ramer, who finished second in 4:14.12, at the line.
In the 800, Streeval’s big kick paid off once again as he took home his third gold medal of the day by running 1:55.75.
In the penultimate event of the day, Colorado signee Wingfield exorcised a lot of demons by winning the 3,200 with a time of 9:20.31.
“This means the world to me,” Wingfield said. “Last year, when I got second, I hated that feeling of walking away with a bad taste in my mouth. Anyone that was racing me was going to have to bleed to take it from me.”
DOUBLE GOLD FOR PENIX
In one of the day’s first events, Daniel Boone senior Eli Penix had a flare for the dramatic in the discus.
On his second-to-last throw in the finals, Penix heaved the implement 157 feet, which put him atop the leaderboard. Ravenwood’s Mason Green was the leader going into the finals and had two chances to better Penix’s throw, but he could not.
“This was quite literally the worst conditions we could have hoped for,” Penix said. “It was an emotional battle, but we got it done. I found a good release at the end on my fifth throw.”
Boone’s Tyson Thompson was also a high finisher for the Trailblazers, nabbing fifth with a throw of 134-6. It is the first time in school history that two throwers have made the top eight in either the shot put or discus in the same meet.
“I’m super proud of Tyson,” Penix said. “We’re both on the podium today and that’s never been done in throwing at our school. I’m so proud of my teammates, the coaching staff and how we’ve come.”
Later on in the shot put, Penix nabbed another gold medal as he successfully defended his title with a best throw of 57-6½.
Penix is the first Northeast Tennessee athlete to repeat as state champion in both the discus and shot put since Dobyns-Bennett’s Bobby Cifers did so in 1936 and 1937.
Cifers, arguably the greatest football player ever to come out of the Tri-Cities, went on to be drafted by the Detroit Lions and was later on the Pittsburgh Steelers first playoff team in 1947.
VAUGHN NABS SILVER
D-B junior Jesse Vaughn had a standout day in the pole vault, earning a silver medal with a clearance of 13-6.
Green Hill’s Kyler Nichols, who has cleared 16 feet this season, cleared 15 feet in not ideal conditions. The event was delayed three times due to lightning, wind and driving rain, but that did not seem to bother the vaulters.
Science Hill’s William Hagemeier (fourth; 13-0) and Carter Brademeyer (eighth; 12-0) were also all-state finishers.
OTHER NOTABLES
D-B sophomore Samantha Degrace finished fifth in the high jump competition with a clearance of 5-2. She ended up getting disqualified in the 100 hurdles for a false start.
On the track, D-B’s quartet of Olivia Doran, Autumn Headrick, Emma Baker and Katie Wood finished fifth in the 4x800 with a time of 9:50.89.
Headrick came back to nab seventh in the 1,600 by running 5:11.80 and was sixth in the 800 (2:20.75).
David Crockett freshman Maggie Bellamy was also a finisher with all-state honors in the 800, nabbing seventh (2:21.05).
In the girls 4x400, Science Hill’s quartet of Kristina Macariola, Anna Smith, Niyiah Jones and Anna Smith finished fifth (4:05.03).
On the boys side, Science Hill’s 4x800 of Nate Powell, Mick Stokes, Owen Johnson and Nick Daniel was fourth (8:09.28) while D-B’s team of Joe Neglia, Caleb Hagood, Aaron Vaughn and Dane Sullins was seventh in 8:21.81.
D-B’s Brayden Simpson was sixth in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 15.66.
The Science hill 4x400 relay of Emmett Watson, Daniel, Johnson and Kendal Bupass was sixth, crossing the line in 3:25.42.