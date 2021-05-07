KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone boys and Dobyns-Bennett girls teams each won the 3,200-meter relay to open the 41st annualWatauga Orthopaedics/Times News Relays at Crowe-Coughenour track on Friday.
The Trailblazers’ team — consisting of Evan Bruce, Luke Mussard, Carson Sells and Connor Wingfield — ran 8:10.55 to easily outdistance the Science Hill relay team by 21 seconds. Boone came just .08 short of the meet record (8:10.47) set by Morristown West in 1981.
Despite a headwind on the backstretch, Bruce kicked it off with a 2:03.67 run to give the ’Blazers a four-second lead.
“I came out good. I sandbagged for the first 300,” Bruce said. “I was holding back from the rough wind on the backstretch. I came in a little slow, but hammered through the wind and had a nice hand-off. It’s great to win here. Our hard work is paying off.”
Wingfield posted the fastest 800-meter time (2:01.30) of anyone in the race. While the Trailblazers have their own special meet during the cross country season, Wingfield learned how big of a deal the relays were.
“I really didn’t know the history until last week. Forty-one years is a long time and the announcer talking about it got us a little hyped up,” Wingfield said. “It’s a big deal. I noticed it the last 100 (meters) when the teams were cheering us on. It’s just a little frustrating to get .08 off the meet record.”
On the girls side, the Dobyns-Bennett 3,200 team pulled off an upset of heavily favored Daniel Boone. The Lady Indians had a slight lead after Autumn Headrick ran a 2:27.39. Boone pulled ahead of Katie Wood on the second leg, only to see Macee Pickup make up the deficit to inch D-B back ahead for the final leg.
Emma Baker took care of it from there, going 2:36.16 and giving her team the 1.63-second victory. It was the fifth time a D-B 4x800 relay team won the event in the last seven years.
“We knew it was going to be really close,” Baker said. “It was back-and-forth for a while and I pulled it together on the last leg. We were right together the first lap. The second lap, I just pushed as hard as I can to come through in the final 200. I felt strong at the end and didn’t feel tired.”
The Volunteer relay team of Jacie Begley, Celine McNally, Sydney Hamilton and Elise McKinney finished fourth at 10:18.88 to break a 41-year-old school record. McNally, a senior who has signed with Tusculum, ran a personal best 2:24.82 in the second leg.
The meet is personal for Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie, a three-time TSSAA state champion for Dobyns-Bennett in 1980-81. In addition, his sister Jennifer still holds the school record in the 400 and his son Bryce won the 400 three years in a row. Ailshie visited his parents in a long-term health care facility earlier in the day where they talked about track before his relay team made their own history.
“It was a big day for Volunteer,” Falcons coach JimAilshie said. “Prior to the season, we thought we had a chance at it and we ran a 10:30. We had a lull in the middle of the season, but everything came together today. It was an exciting day.”
COWAN, MILLER WIN TRIPLE JUMPS
Sullivan South senior Madison Cowan became just second athlete to win the girls’ triple jump three times in meet history with a leap of 37 feet, two inches. She finished well ahead of runner-up Ashley Salyers of Volunteer at 34-04.50.
Cowan, who tied the record set by Tenaica Smith of Chilhowie in 2005-07, would have likely been going for a fourth straight win if not for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It made her record-tying victory even more special.
“It’s cool to be out the last year at South and to finish out a tradition here,” Cowan said. “I think senior year is special for everybody, but to come out and get close to my PR is pretty special. I would say I’m improved the most in triple jump of any event with my form.”
Volunteer junior Heath Miller pulled off the upset in the boys’ triple jump over heavily-favored Jaden Keller of Tennessee High. Miller, a three-sport athlete for the Falcons, had a winning distance of 42-05.25, only 3/4 inch longer than Keller, the Vikings’ football star who is headed to Virginia Tech.
“It means a lot to beat Jaden. He’s such a crazy good athlete,” said Miller, the first Volunteer jumper to win since Grayson Hurd in 2017. “It means a lot to everyone on the team.
“This is my first year doing it. I play basketball and football, so I think playing basketball really helps with this event and all the jumping we do.”
VAULTING TO THE TOP
Dobyns-Bennett sophomore Jesse Vaughn edged Science Hill freshman William Hagemeier for the boys’ pole vault victory. Vaughn cleared 12 feet to beat Hagemeier by six inches. It came using a new pole, this one a foot longer than the one he previously used.
Vaughn had struggled using the longer pole in Thursday’s practice, but adjusted to it by the time of the meet.
“It was a good day and a fun day for the event. My PR was 11 (feet), so I got a new PR twice,” Vaughn said. “I had been using a 13-foot pole and moved up to a 13-7 on my first two jumps. After that, I moved up to a 14 and it helped because on that 12 (foot jump), I didn’t swing over as much as I could have.”
Unicoi County senior Rachel Altemose continued the Blue Devils’ strong pole vault tradition, going 8-feet-6 to win by a foot over West Greene’s Christiana Ricker. Altemose’s teammate, Caitlin Wilson, cleared 10 feet at the Texas Roadhouse/DCTC Relays at the same venue a week earlier, but she scratched prior to the event.
Altemose felt she could have gone higher if not for the windy conditions.
“The wind made it more difficult as I had to use all three attempts on a couple of a jumps,” Altemose said. “I hurt my foot last week as well, so it was fun to know that I can jump in difficult conditions.
“This meet taught me to overcome some challenges I’ve been facing and to give it my all.”